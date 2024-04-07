Go Sporty Chic Like Zendaya in These Minimal On Sneakers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to the current fashion landscape and the celebs dominating the field, Zendaya comes to mind. With her right-hand stylist and friend Law Roach by her side, the dream team is constantly on the tips of everyone’s tongue. Whether she’s attending a red carpet premiere or having a fashion week moment, Zendaya has solidified herself as a force within fashion as much as she has solidified herself as a bonafide, talented actress.

Last week, on April 1, Zendaya was spotted at the Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, while looking comfy chic in a tank top, baggy trousers and On sneakers. While this is a much more relaxed outfit for one of fashion’s reigning it girls, it’s still an ensemble that speaks to Zendaya’s ability to look stylish whenever. With this fact in mind, we’re intrigued by Zendaya’s sporty footwear!

These On Women’s The Roger Centre Court Sneakers will become a new closet staple because of their neutrality and sleekness — seriously! These shoes are a collaboration effort between On and famed tennis pro Roger Federer. They feature leather uppers and a rubber outsole for a sturdy option. Also, these sneakers have a faux leather sole for extra comfort.

Get the On Women’s The Roger Centre Court Sneakers for $262 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 7, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these sneakers, you could pair them with jeans and a T-shirt for a relaxed, casual ensemble. Or, you could rock them with a fun skirt and a blouse for a sporty, chic look that will work for any impending spring event.

Although these sneakers don’t have any reviews on Amazon, trust that you’re in good hands — with celebrities like Gisele Bündchen and Brooke Shields being On lovers.

Furthermore, if you’re looking for a new pair of versatile sneakers, these Zendaya-approved court sneakers are a great, minimal white sneaker to add to your collection!

