During the early 2000s, celebs like Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Kim Kardashian and Hilary Duff were on the tips of every person’s tongue — whether it be for their looks or their fashion. This subset — along with others — helped define era-classic fashion styles that we hope to emulate or find today. Moreover, we think this era has some of the best silhouettes to help anti-age you. Acquiring fashion finds that feel similar to the styles of yesteryear can be difficult, but we’re here to help!

From structured trousers to edgy tops, Amazon is a great place to find Y2K-inspired fashion. We rounded up 15 Y2K-inspired fashion finds that are so chic they basically anti-age you — read on to see our picks!

1. She Means Business: This Fernvia crochet vest pairs well with trouser of jeans — just $20!

2. Girlfriends Energy: Doesn’t this Soly Hux halter top look like something Joan would’ve worn on Girlfriends? Channel her easily and affordably— just $20!

3. Off The Shoulder Elegance: This Darong twist knot front top is eye-catching and dramatic — just $20!

4. Hot Mama: For the risk takers, this Wiholl sheer off the shoulder top is right up your alley — was $24, now just $20!

5. Closet Staple: We love this Trendy Queen tank top because it has a cute contrast design that works with everything — just $20!

6. Decade Essential: During the ’00s, sunglass styles like these knliwkm rimless rectangle sunglasses were super popular — get a pair for a steal— just $14!

7. Floral Splendor: We can’t get over this Beaudrm tank top. It has the cutest rosette adornments and an intricate crisscross back design— just $20!

8. Dainty Essence: This Reoria tank top comes covered in lace, and it’s so pretty — was $37, now just $23!

9. On Trend: It seems that cargos never went out of style, and these Zmpsiisa high waisted cargo pants will help you look modern — just $40!

10. Flirty Fun: This Hoerev tennis skirt has a high waist for a form-fitting touch — just $20!

11. Pleats, Please: This Avidlove pleated skater skirt is an airy, ethereal option — just $30!

12. Everyday Essential: For the girl who needs extra coverage, these Utyful ripped jeans have you covered — just $36!

13. Sporty Chic: These Xponni track pants will help you nail the sporty chic Y2K vibe easily — was $28, now just $19!

14. Carry It All: This Lillusory cargo mini skirt is so flirty and it comes in several neutral colors — was $47, now just $30!

15. Princess Pink: This Fonettos Y2K punk funky bag is perfect for toting your essentials and nailing aesthetics — just $30!