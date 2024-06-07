Your account
15 ’80s Fashion Finds That Are So In Style, They Basically Anti-Age You

By
Getty Images

Michael Jackson! Madonna! Prince! All of these powerhouse stars were the musical culture shapers of the ‘80s that helped make the decade so great. From their chart-topping singles to their distinct, sharp fashion sense that would go on to determine trends, the ‘80s was a decade filled with fun music — and most importantly — fashion. Whether it was fashion’s biggest runways or on the streets alike, the decade is known for voluminous designs — while also giving headway to the bodycon trend of today — and shockingly colorful pieces that instantly make you smile. So, we took it upon ourselves to relive yesteryear by finding easy fashion finds with that effortlessly ’80s vibe!

From structured trousers to flouncy dresses, there is an ‘80s fashion find that has a retro vibe that meshes well with current fashion trends. We rounded up 15 ‘80s fashion finds that are so in style that they will basically anti-age you — read on to see our picks!

1. Shine Bright, Shine Far: These metallic shorts are great for lounging around the house or running errands — just $21!

2. Off The Shoulder Realness: This off the shoulder romper is a simple, neutral option that you can wear with flats and heels — was $51, now just $38!

3. Vacation Ready: For those who have a vacation coming up, this kaftan dress is a voluminous option — just $31!

4. Swim Queen: This high cut one-piece swimsuit has a retro feel that works for lying poolside or on a boat — just $35!

5. Pilot Energy: These retro aviator sunglasses give off “Danger Zone” energy, and they’ll look sharp with a sleek button-down and trousers combo — just $12!

6. Where’s The Party? If you need an elevated piece for an upcoming event, this one shoulder ruched bodycon mini dress will help you look chic and effortless — was $40, now just $33!

7. Everyday Essential: This graphic T-shirt has the number 80 in a bold font that’s sure to catch some eyes— just $29!

8. An Evening Vibe: Throw on this silk chiffon scarf over a dainty, puffy dress for a regal, streamlined finish — was $79, now just $59!

9. She Means Business: You’ll love these pleated trousers if you like the sleek, straight leg vibe of the ’80s — was $163, now just $110!

10. Closet Staple: Everyone needs a pair of denim shorts and these mom shorts are perfect for everything — just $70!

11. Light and Airy: This square toe flat is quintessential ’80s do to its flat, comfy silhouette — just $130!

12. Nature Princess: This Teva sandal has the cutest multicolor straps that will add a rough essence to your outfits — just $55!

13. Hot Mama: Isn’t this one-piece so cute and frilly? Through on your favorite sandals and grab a raffia tote for an easy water ready ensemble— just $148!

14. Off Hours: We love these faux patent leather leggings because they’re slick and form-fitting — just $128!

