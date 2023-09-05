Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Late ’90s/Y2K style has returned to the scene in a big way as of late, which is making many of Us spiral into an existential crisis — knowing the trends of our childhood are now the fashion faves of a new generation. But it’s not all bad — among the inflatable furniture and plastic footwear of the late ’90s/early 2000s (we really thought everything was going to be see-through in the future, didn’t we?) are some other styles which still exude fashion today, including oversized, multi-pocket handbags.

Accessorizing is a great way to ease into fashion trends without completely starting your wardrobe from scratch. With this in mind, we found the perfect example of a shoulder bag with Y2K vibes without the vintage designer price …and it can be yours for less than $25 on Amazon!

Get the Hiigoo Multi-Pocket Shoulder Bag for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Hiigoo Multi-Pocket Shoulder Bag serves size, style and function all in one over-the-shoulder, multi-pocket purse. Made from high-density cotton canvas, lining and genuine leather zips, this bag measures around 11″ wide, 12″ tall and 5″ deep, offering the ideal size for all of your essentials without being overly humongous. Within the bag is two large pockets, as well as smaller slip-in pockets on the lining, and on the outside there are two side pockets plus a zipper pocket. This really gives meaning to the phrase “a place for everything, and everything in its place” — you’ll have pockets for your wallet, phone, keys, lip balm, tissues and literally anything else you might need on your travels. Thanks to the two large pockets on the inside, you can even sort your everyday essentials from temporary items (like a book or reusable water bottle).

The bag comes in eight different colors, including classic black, weathered brown and a pretty purplish-red. These neutrals are made for pairing with a wide range of clothing pieces, and will look chic alongside any of your autumnally-colored fall ‘fits. It’s even easy to clean too, by just throwing it solo in the wash at regular temperature, then hanging to air-dry. It’s made by the brand Higoo, which was founded, as they say, by “a genuine group of the 80’s and 90’s generation.” And that generation certainly knows its Y2K fashion!

Reviewers who have purchased the Higoo Multi-Pocket Shoulder Bag on Amazon also adore early-millennium trends, and love this bag for its quality and functionality. “This canvas bag is well made and the perfect size,” shared one shopper. “I like a bag that I can throw over my shoulder and this one is just right.” Another customer said they’ve even become a trendsetter amongst their peers, who loved the style of this shoulder bag. “I have already had two friends buy the same purse after seeing mine,” they said. “It’s very easy to carry on my shoulder or in my hand. I love the pockets on either side of the zippered section. They hold all my extras like my eyeglass case, small notepad, pen and a tape measure. I highly recommend this purse.”

The many pockets are definitely a big sell for shoppers when it comes to this bag. Said one about the feature, “I can organize everything with the inner and outer pockets instead of having to rummage through one area trying to find something.” They also added, “I just love everything about this bag! The material is great and I love the green color. It is so lightweight and perfect for being on the go…I am really happy with this purchase!!”

Score your own Higoo shoulder bag on Amazon now for just $23, and save big while you serve up some serious Y2K style!

