Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The summer might be coming to a close in a mere few weeks, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to transition to fall fashion immediately. Even after Labor Day, the heat is still on — and we’re going to keep rocking all of our favorite summer dresses until we simply can’t anymore!

But at the same time, we don’t want to invest too much into new summer clothes. That’s why we went on the hunt for summer frocks that won’t break the bank! All of the dresses below are made from lightweight materials that are easy to wear when the sun is shining bright. Scroll and get to shopping so you can cap off the summer season in style!

17 Lightweight Dresses to Wear Right Now

1. The feel of this cotton linen maxi dress from Minibee is virtually weightless according to shoppers!

2. We’re definitely digging the romantic vibes of this Allegra K floral mini dress!

3. If you love wrap dresses, this mini short-sleeve number from BTFBM is one of our top picks!

4. A simple tiered maxi dress like this one from GRACE KARIN is ideal if you’re looking for versatile style!

5. Off-the-shoulder styles are always on our radar, and this Floerns maxi dress is one we can’t pass up on!

6. This satin maxi dress from SheIn is absolutely perfect for a fancy date night or summer wedding!

7. Thousands of reviewers say that they feel incredible when they wear this flowy maxi dress from Milumia!

8. Another light-as-air maxi dress that we’re loving is this KIRUNDO off-the-shoulder number!

9. Throw on this MOLERANI tank swing dress when you want to feel comfy on casual weekend days!

10. There are so many colors and prints of this ZAFUL mini dress available — we especially adore the dreamy tie-dye version!

11. The great thing about this mini dress from Free People is that the top is essentially a bralette, so you can skip your bra when you wear it!

12. Shoppers say that they have “no complaints” with this FANCYINN tiered ruffle shift dress — it’s such a summer essential!

13. Chiffon material has a lightweight feel, and this Tommy Hilfiger mini dress is a solid choice if that’s what you’re looking for!

14. This wrap-style sundress from WEACZZY is so flattering on pretty much anyone who wears it!

15. We’re obsessed with the ruffle detail on the sleeves of this simple swing dress from Romwe!

16. If you’re looking for a chic party dress, this one from French Connection is an incredible option!

17. The ruched bodycon dress look is currently one of our favorite trends, and this Wenrine mini dress nails it!

