17 Easy-to-Style Long-Sleeve Fall Dresses — Starting at Just $18

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some of you may not want to admit it, but short-sleeve and tank top dresses are going to take a backseat in our wardrobes in the coming weeks. We can still layer jackets and cardigans over them while we’re in this transitional period, but once the fall is in full swing, we’re going to start wearing more long-sleeve styles!

If you don’t have a ton of long-sleeve dresses, fear not — we’ve got you covered. Check out our roundup below of our favorite picks, including casual daytime dresses and fancier finds to wear out at night!

17 Beautiful Long-Sleeve Dresses That Are Perfect for Fall

Mini Dresses for Daytime

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The wrap style and ruffle detail on this Relipop dress combine to make it one of the most flattering and slimming silhouettes!

2. We Also Love: This Lucky Brand chiffon dress is modest enough to wear to work if you want to look professional!

3. We Can’t Forget: Shirt dresses like this one from Daily Ritual are another solid option if you want a casual and elevated ensemble!

4. Best Ruffle Skirt Dress: We love how this dress from Florens cinches at the waist and flares out into a flowy, ruffly and flouncy skirt!

5. Best Low-Key Dress: What better way to say that you’re having the chillest day than by wearing a hoodie sweatshirt dress like this one from The Drop?

Casual Midi and Maxi Dresses

6. Our Absolute Favorite: We can already picture ourselves rocking this SweatyRocks boho-style maxi dress out to weekend brunch with friends!

7. We Also Love: This knit dress from The Drop is ideal for cooler fall days when you want to feel cozy and cute!

8. We Can’t Forget: The simplicity of this KILIG midi dress gives you a chic canvas that you can style to match your personality!

9. Best Boho-Style Fall Dress: The two darker colored options of this floral dress from R.Vivimos mirror the changing leaves of the fall season!

10. Best Wrap Maxi Dress: Shoppers say that they love the “comfy and cute” look of this dress from PRETTYGARDEN!

11. Best Everyday Midi Dress: Another popular dress with reviewers is this flattering long-sleeve beauty from MEROKEETY!

Elevated Cocktail Dresses

12. Our Absolute Favorite: This Mansy knit dress is soft and cozy, but its dramatic batwing sleeves and slight off-the-shoulder neckline make it look that much more elegant!

13. We Also Love: If you want to make a dramatic statement, slip into this fit-and-flare midi dress from onlypuff!

14. We Can’t Forget: Another show-stopper of a dress is this ribbed knit bodycon midi number from SheKiss!

15. Best Classic Off-the-Shoulder Dress: A timeless dress like this one from MISSMAY will always look glamorous, whether you’re going to a party or date night!

16. We Also Love: This dress from Simple Flavor is also a strong option if you’re looking for a timeless and elevated style!

17. Best Figure-Flattering Bodycon Dress: The ruching on this GRACE KARIN dress can hide any imperfections to create a smooth and sleek look that we think you’ll adore!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!