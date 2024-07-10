Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: There’s never a bad time to shop — especially with sales happening everywhere! Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is a great time to get popular trend styles across clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, and more for a deep discount. Though the Anniversary Sale is only for Nordstrom ambassadors currently, it’s a great time to preview the sale and get an idea of all the great fashion deals and sales the retailer has in store.

Whether you’re into flowy dresses or structured jeans, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has something for every aesthetic and vibe — seriously! Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 fashion deals we’re shopping now at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — read on to see our picks!

Tops

1. Bloom! This Caslon Floral Print Pleated Top has a cottagecore and vintage feel teamed with a beautiful floral print that we’re sure you’ll love — was $70, now just $46!

2. Smoothly Chic: For those who like the luxe feel of satin, this Halogen Satin V-Neck Top is right up your alley — was $49, now just $34!

3. Prim and Versatile: We love this Vince Camuto V-Neck Tulip Sleeve Chiffon Top, because it has fashionable, subtle sleeves that will add a fun touch to any ensemble — was $69, now just $46!

4. She Means Business: This Madewell Signature Oversize Button-Up Shirt works during office hours — if you pair it with trousers and heels — and after hours — if you opt for jeans and sneakers — was $88, now just $58!

5. Laid-Back Essence: If you love easy, breezy clothing that doesn’t take itself too seriously, this BP. Frayed Oversize Twill Workwear Shirt has you covered — was $70, now just $45!

6. Flutter, Flutter: This CeCe Flutter Sleeve Blouse has a sophisticated edge that works for days in the office, but you could also throw it on with a frilly skirt and heels for an airy summer look— was $69, now just $48!

Bottoms

7. Easy, Breezy: Calling all pants lovers! These Wit & Wisdom Sky Rise Wide Leg Pants are sure to become your new summer favorites due to their neutrality and baggy silhouette — was $78, now just $47!

8. Pleats, Please: This Nordstrom Pleated Midi Skirt has a timeless energy about it that flows from season to season effortlessly — was $119, now just $80!

9. On Trend: If it’s one thing we love here at Us, it’s following a trend. These Levi’s Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans have the perfect crop that will help you nail any viral trend at the moment — was $98, now just $65!

10. Sleek Queen: We can’t get over these Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, because you can dress them up or down, and they’ll move with your body gracefully — was $98, now just $65!

Dresses

11. Denim on Denim: This Wash Lab Denim Piece Dyed Denim Dress is elevated and refined — was $168, now just $118!

12. On-The-Go: If you’re constantly running errands, this Zella Effortless Hybrid Racerback Midi Dress will help you handle everything while looking put-together — was $89, now just $60!

13. Ruffle Your Feathers: This Chelsea28 Ruffle Sleeve Midi Dress has slight ruffles on the sleeves for a bold pop, and it comes in a simple black or abstract floral print — was $90, now just $60!

14. Formally Simple: You can team this Eliza J Flutter Sleeve Dress with heels or sandals for a roomy, comfy alternative — was $148, now just $90!

15. On Trend: For those who want to take on the lingerie outside trend, this 1.STATE V-Neck Satin Midi Dress can do it well — even for formal moments — was $109, now just $75!

16. CEO Realness: This Maggy London Double Breasted Midi Blazer Dress is so posh and structured — was $158, now just $100!

17. Posh and Prepared: It’s never too late to get a jumpstart on your fall and winter attire. This Nordstrom Mock Neck Ponte Knit Fit & Flare Dress is so cozy — was $119, now just $80!