17 Low-Cut Tops That Can Flatter Your Figure

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Low-cut tops are available in a wide variety of styles — some are more revealing than others, some are on the simple side and many feature details that make them incredibly unique! What’s particularly appealing about low-cut tops is how they look flattering on so many different body types.

With that in mind, we decided to round up our favorite low cut-tops that you can wear during the day, plus dressier options for nights out on the town. Keep scrolling to check out our top picks!

Our 17 Favorite Flattering Low-Cut Tops for Day and Night

Casual Daytime Tops

1. This waffle knit top Dellytop has a notched V-neck detail that shows the ideal amount of skin for daytime.

2. The loose fit of this flowy Zeagoo tank top is a massive hit with thousands of shoppers, and it’s easy to see why!

3. You can style this VETIOR wrap crop top for day or night, and the ruching gives you some tummy-control action!

4. Another wrap-style crop top is this SheIn tank version. It’s a basic that every savvy shopper needs in their closet!

5. The spaghetti straps on this flowy V-neck top from FOROLAV are adjustable, so you can make the V-neck as low as you want!

6. If you prefer the scoop neck look to V-necks, this Pepochic tank is absolutely dreamy!

7. This Dokotoo ribbed T-shirt also has a scoop neck that you can adjust by unbuttoning the snaps that run down the front!

8. The V-neck on this simple Beyove t-shirt is exaggerated, and shoppers are loving it!

Dressier Going-Out Tops

9. We love that this V-neck cami from Happy Sailed has lace trim along the neckline — stunning!

10. This long-sleeve V-neck blouse from Viracy has a tunic vibe that you can wear now and in the fall!

11. The draped design of this Daomumen wrap tank top is gorgeous and will look great on so many different body types!

12. Getting ready for a hot date night? This draped halter top from EIMIN is bound to wow!

13. This Romwe cami has a dramatic plunging neckline that’s covered with dainty lace for a romantic edge!

14. When you don’t know what to wear, this flowy luvamia blouse will always look amazing!

15. Wrap tops like this one from SheIn look flattering on virtually every frame, and we love the long tie detail that’s on the side of the hem!

16. This flowy tie-front top from WDIRARA will provide the most gorgeous plunging neckline that’s sure to turn heads!

17. Shoppers are completely obsessed with this plunging crop top from BORIFLORS!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!