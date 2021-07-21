17 Stunning Cutout Dresses That Flatter Virtually Every Body Type

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you noticed the cutout trend happening in fashion right now? Maybe you’ve wondered if it would look good on you — and it’s officially time to find out!

If you’re concerned that cutout pieces won’t be flattering for your body type, we’re here to prove you wrong! In fact, we found a slew of stylish frocks with stunning cutouts — and shoppers with varying body types agree that they look and feel amazing in them! Intrigued? Keep scrolling to shop our picks!

17 Incredible Cutout Dresses That Flatter So Many Different Body Types

Mini Dresses

1. The strappy side cutouts on this GOBLES bodycon dress might look intimidating, but reviewers swear it’s comfy and fabulous!

2. This just quella halter mini dress has a large cutout in the back that spills over to the sides of the waist, which can actually make your figure look slimmer!

3. If you’re looking for a more modest cutout look, this skater-style dress from BELONGSCI has two small slits on the sides that don’t reveal too much.

4. Another subtle cutout look is this MASKAZU T-shirt dress, which has small knotted cutouts that run across the waist. Shoppers love the unique twist!

5. The cutouts on this flowy mini dress from ECOWISH have adorable lace overlay!

6. The front cutout on this SheIn halter mini dress is created with its wrap-style top, and the ruching on the skirt can give you some lower tummy control!

7. Not a fan of bodycon styles? This flowy dress from Memorose with strappy side cutouts might be your best bet!

8. Reviewers with varying body types say this Acelitt casual tank bodycon dress snags them compliments whenever they wear it!

9. This CHYRII ruched bodycon dress has a single side cutout that shoppers are obsessed with!

Midi and Maxi Dresses

10. You’ve probably seen the triangle top cutout look all over social media, and you can try it out for yourself with this NUFIWI maxi!

11. The cutout on this tie-front midi sundress from ECOWISH is small, but this is one of our favorite styles!

12. We adore the flowy and ethereal look of this Meenew maxi dress, and how the back cutout peeks over into the sides!

13. Another side cutout look that’s on the modest side is this chic midi dress from Sugar Lips!

14. This Zyyfly bodycon midi dress is a hit with Amazon shoppers!

15. This satin midi dress from Fashionme has elegance written all over it, and the small cutout under the bust shows the tiniest touch of skin!

16. We also love the summer vibes of this CUPSHE midi dress, which has small cutouts on the sides!

17. If you want to make a serious statement, you’re going to love the sultry cutouts that run up the side of this Salimdy dress!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!