Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we don’t feel particularly confident, we naturally gravitate toward oversized tops to be comfortable. Many people may think the oversized style is somewhat sloppy, but that actually couldn’t be further from the truth!

We set out to find oversized options that are elevated and surprisingly flattering. Whether you’re chilling on the weekend or going out for a dinner date, we have an oversized top that will make you feel and look fabulous below!

17 Oversized Tops That Are Actually Super Flattering

Oversized Button-Downs

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This corduroy button-down from Astylish is one of the hottest fall pieces to buy — period!

2. We Also Love: Oversized flannels like this one from SAFRISIOR are another autumn essential. They’re great for layering!

3. We Can’t Forget: This button-down from The Drop is more of a “shacket” that you can wear as a light coat over any outfit!

4. Best Exaggerated Button-Down: This BP. plaid flannel top has an extra long hem that reaches all the way down to the knees — you could even style it as a grungy dress!

5. We Can’t Forget: For a more traditional oversized shirt, this Open Edit button-down is an excellent choice.

Casual Oversized Tops

6. Our Absolute Favorite: Over 8,000 shoppers are totally in love with this waffle knit from ReachMe — it’s the absolute coziest!

7. We Also Love: When we want to feel ultra-relaxed, we’re grabbing an oversized graphic tee like this one from Remidoo!

8. We Can’t Forget: The twist detail at the hem of this basic SAMPEEL top creates a beautiful gathered effect that shoppers adore!

9. Best Oversized Basic: If you’re looking for a simple oversized tee that won’t bunch up when you tuck it in, this Monrow number is seriously paper thin!

10. We Can’t Forget: You can wear this Allsaints long sleeve tee off to one shoulder or in a boatneck style — we love variety!

Dressier Oversized Tops and Blouses

11. Our Absolute Favorite: The way that this top from Andongnywell creates a high-low style will give you a look that will turn heads!

12. We Also Love: The fit of this Shemoday blouse is flowy. It has a bohemian vibe you can rock throughout the year!

13. We Can’t Forget: The geometric pattern on this ZANZEA blouse is what draws the eye in to give it a slimming effect.

14. Best Off-The-Shoulder Blouse: This Anna-Kaci top balances out its loose fit with the exposed shoulder neckline — it’s beyond romantic!

15. Shoppers Are Obsessed: This Topshop poplin shirt has an oversized fit and puffed-out sleeves that would look amazing with a pair of leggings!

16. We Can’t Forget: The way that this ZANZEA top drapes on the body makes it look like an elegant blouse, even though it’s made from a comfy T-shirt material!

17. Best Versatile Blouse: The minimalist design of this Qearal balloon-sleeve blouse makes it the chicest canvas for your ensemble!

