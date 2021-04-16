17 Photogenic Engagement Dresses That Will Make You Feel Like a Star

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting engaged is one of life’s most exciting moments. The days and weeks after they put a ring on it are absolute bliss — but then the wedding planning actually starts.

We know how stressful it can be, which is why we want to help out any future blushing brides with the process. Okay, so we may not be experts in all of the details (you’re on your own for the venue selection), but we do know a thing or two about style! Given how many events there are leading up to the big day, including your engagement photoshoot and bridal shower, we decided to pick out 17 dresses that will make you feel like an absolute queen. Read on to find your frock!

17 Absolutely Gorgeous Engagement Dresses

Romantic Boho Dresses

1. This lace wrap-style mini dress from Dokotoo has flowy short sleeves, and its aesthetic is perfect for a daytime photo shoot or a bridal brunch!

2. This Anna-Kaci off-the-shoulder dress has a Bridgerton vibe that we adore! It’ll make you feel like a fairy princess.

3. If you’re looking for a more upscale boho dress that feels formal, this fit-and-flare lace dress from ASTR the label is a go-to!

4. This embroidered BerryGo off-the-shoulder dress will look stunning for any casual engagement celebration!

5. Another great Anna-Kaci number is this peasant-style cap-sleeve dress! Low-key, but still glamorous.

6. This SUNJIN ACRO maxi dress is flowy, and the see-through lace details are the cherry on top of its boho style!

7. If you could create the evening version of a boho dress, it would surely look a lot like this lovely lace number from VFSHOW!

8. Not all boho dresses are made of lace, and this chiffon maxi dress from Ever-Pretty proves it!

9. But if you do have an obsession with lacy garments, this Ecosunny off-the-shoulder maxi dress is an incredible choice!

Chic and Sophisticated Dresses

10. This formal Clothfun maxi dress has a head-turning leg slit that makes a dramatic, elegant statement!

11. Shoppers say that this gorgeous chiffon maxi dress from Rjer feels like it was made just for them!

12. The minimalist appearance of this crepe wrap Betsey Johnson midi dress has a timeless cut and look!

13. We love the mermaid silhouette of this full-length lace dress from LALAGEN. It’s ideal for any type of engagement affair, but you can also wear it as a reception dress!

14. This TOB simple maxi dress has two high slits that show off your legs! This is such a strong look for beach engagement photo shoots.

15. Hello, Grecian goddess! This one-shoulder gown from IWEMEK may make you feel like a statuesque model.

16. This satin full-length gown from JASY is extra, but if you want to bring out your diva side for your engagement celebrations, this is the dress for you!

17. This high-low, off-the-shoulder midi dress from JASAMBAC is such a classic, and divine for pre-wedding festivities!

