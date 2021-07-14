17 Flattering Tie-Waist Dresses That Will Keep the Compliments Rolling In

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re looking for the ultimate flattering frock style, a tie-waist dress is a great place to start! Many tie-waist dresses have a loose fit and cinch you in right at the waist, which can give you the most gorgeous silhouette. Regardless of your body type, a tie-waist dress can do wonders for your confidence!

With summer in full swing, these dresses are our go-to garments — and we’ve rounded up the best of the bunch. These tie-waist dresses are going to score you tons of compliments whenever you wear them — and who doesn’t love a little positive feedback? Keep reading to add these looks to your closet ASAP!

Our 17 Favorite Tie-Waist Dresses That Are Total Compliment Magnets

1. If you’re in a rush and just need a casual dress to throw on, this tank jersey number from Longwu is an essential!

2. Thousands of shoppers say that this MEROKEETY short-sleeve dress is surprisingly figure-flattering!

3. If you’re looking for a more unique tie-waist look, this LILLUSORY tank bodycon dress has a sleek drape effect!

4. This MEROKEETY dress has an equally chic drape detail — but in short-sleeve form!

5. Wrap dresses always boast the most flattering silhouettes, and this Naggoo option is one of our favorite floral versions!

6. Everyone who loves dresses should have a cute midi version like this one from MITILLY!

7. We adore the flowy layered ruffle hem on this BTFBM tie-waist mini dress!

8. The tie-waist detail on this Angashion midi wrap dress is more voluminous, which adds so much to its aesthetic!

9. This button-down dress from R.Vivimos is made from a lightweight fabric that’s ideal for the summer heat!

10. Over 22,000 shoppers have completely fallen for this adorable mini dress from Relipop, and we’re just as obsessed!

11. If simple is more your style, this levaca flowy midi dress has a classic, clean look!

12. The hem on this ECOWISH halter dress has an interesting asymmetrical design that is totally trendy, and will surely snag tons of compliments!

13. This Tahari knee-length dress has a tie waist that cinches you in at the perfect spot!

14. We love that this peasant-style Exlura mini dress has a wide belt that ties in the back for a different vibe!

15. Shoppers claim to get compliments whenever they wear this ECOWISH geometric midi dress, and it’s easy to see why!

16. Love maxi dresses? This one from Milumia is flattering and an absolute show-stopper!

17. This Relipop mini dress is an amazing style to wear for a summer night out with best friends!

