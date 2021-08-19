Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This fall, we’re all going to embrace our inner grandmas. What does this mean, exactly? We’re not talking about early bird specials or crocheting around the clock (though we fully support both activities) — we’re referring to fashion. Think frumpy-but-fabulous sweaters, large sunglasses that cover half of your face and sweater vests galore!

What we love most about this trend that’s seriously gaining traction is that anyone can participate. Adding grandma-like touches to your fall outfits is the way to go, and we’ve rounded up some of our favorite finds below. Get creative with these pieces, and always remember to have fun with fashion!

17 Grandma Pieces to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

Sweater Vests

1. This Fisoew sweater vest has a cable knit design that’s a major hit with shoppers. If you’re looking for a classic look, add this to your cart ASAP!

2. The design of this Dokotoo sweater vest has different patterns that create a kitschy, retro texture. We would order a size up for an ultra-oversized look!

3. We know that this button-down sweater vest from FTCayan might look frumpy, but that’s what this trend is all about! You can easily style it to look fashion-forward.

4. Another pattern that we love is argyle, and this vest from Dickies is absolutely ideal! It’s also cropped, which gives it a more youthful feel.

5. Houndstooth effortlessly fits with this trend, and we love the look of this BP. sweater vest! It reminds Us of something you would find at a vintage store.

Funky Cardigans

6. This Belle Poque embroidered cardigan is serving up major grandma vibes. We suggest styling it with fitted high-waisted jeans and a crop top underneath!

7. We’re obsessed with the bright colors on this Free People striped cardigan! The overall design offers the perfect take on the grandma trend.

8. The patchwork style of this MEROKEETY open-front cardigan is so adorable. We also love the longer length — wear it as a light sweater coat!

9. Polka dots are another fun pattern that mesh with grandma style. There are plenty of options out there, but this one from Foxcroft is one of our favorites!

10. The florals on this Hekkomird cardigan immediately caught our eye. We dig the youthful take on the grandma trend, plus the bright colors are incredible!

11. Another grandma-style cardigan that has a modern feel is this cropped plaid one from BP.! It comes with a matching cropped cami, so your #OOTD is basically ready.

Top-Handle Purses and Oversized Vintage Sunnies

12. This LUCKYSGY leather handbag has such a timeless design. We can totally envision a glamorous granny carrying it back in the ’60s!

13. We love how this Aldo top-handle purse adds modern details to its structured design. Think snakeskin with hints of lime green, and gold hardware details for the finishing touch!

14. Shoppers say that this Scarleton top-handle purse is even more beautiful in person! It’s also super affordable — always a major plus!

15. These sunnies from Quay Australia look like they’ve been plucked from the ’60s or ’70s. We’re crushing on the bright tortoiseshell frames and the square shape!

16. When you picture grandma sunglasses, a pair like these beauties from GAMT comes to mind. They are large and in charge — buying now!

17. These Dollger sunglasses also have a lovely geometric design that’s way oversized. You can score them in a staple shade like brown or black, or go for a brighter option like pink or orange!

