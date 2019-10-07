These Sleek Coated Skinny Jeans Are Our New Fall Obsession





Fall is officially here and we’re so excited to get into all the fashionable territory that comes with it. Our fall wardrobes, of course, are designed to accommodate the season’s notably cooler temperatures. That means that we’re trading in our tank tops for long sleeve shirts and cozy sweaters, and ditching our denim cutoffs for leggings and skinny jeans.

Even though we’re super eager to rock new-season styles, sometimes we run into a major problem: our wardrobes can start to get a little bit repetitive. And let’s face it, when things start getting repetitive, they quickly tend to get boring. The last thing we want is to be bored with our personal style, and so we take a different approach to spice up our looks — and these sleek coated skinny jeans are just the ticket. They are our new favorite elevated fall basic. In a word, we’re obsessed!

See it: Get the 1822 Denim High Waist Coated Skinny Jeans for just $49, available at Nordstrom!

We all own a standard pair (or five) of black skinny jeans that we find ourselves wearing on a weekly basis. But why not spice things up and pick up a pair of jeans that are a little bit different, and can add some edge to your everyday look? Well, these High Waist Coated Skinny Jeans from 1822 Denim are just the way to do that. We love that they put a little twist on the classic skinny jean that can completely transform the vibe of an outfit.

These jeans are cut in a high-waist style that flatters the body, no matter what your shape may be. They feature the standard five-pocket style that are associated with traditional jeans, as well as a zip button fly closure. They offer a bit of stretch with 3% spandex that can add to their comfort level. And to top it all off, the price point is seriously amazing — which is something we always like to pay attention to when shopping. There’s nothing we love more than a great deal!

The coated look of these jeans makes them look more like a pair of leather pants and less like denim, which definitely gives them a trendy, downtown girl feel. Adding a bit of rock ‘n’ roll edge into your wardrobe is definitely not a bad thing, and these pants are the perfect way to do so. Instantly make any outfit look cooler by opting to wear these jeans instead of your standard pair of skinnies.

Sometimes when we do wear actual leather pants, they’re extremely hard to put on and not the most pleasant (remember Ross’ infamous incident on Friends?). But because these are coated jeans, they are far more manageable than real leather pants without sacrificing any of the style points. And shoppers can attest to how comfortable these jeans are. One reviewer said that they “had been looking for black leather pants” and that they’re “so glad [they] found these. They fit great and are comfortable.” Another shopper said that these “denim high waist coated skinny jeans go on and are as comfortable as jeans but give the look of leather pants.”

The bottom line is are loving everything that these coated skinny jeans from 1822 Denim are bringing to the table. They add a distinct flare to any ensemble, and depending on the occasion, these may be exactly what you need. We’re sure you’re going to love them just as much as we do!

