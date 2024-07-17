Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is hot — full stop! This is why it’s important to invest in flowy, breezy dresses that allow you to look put together while preventing overheating. But for plus-size bodies, it can become a task to find stylish options that fit well without breaking your wallet — we get it! That’s why we’re here to help point you to Amazon and its wealth of plus-size dress deals during its big Prime Day event taking place right now!

Related: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Dates, Deals, Everything You Need to Know Have you heard? Amazon Prime Day 2024 is quickly approaching! If you’ve ever shopped the two-day sales over the past 10 years, then you know how massive it is. Big ticket items like household appliances and viral hair stylers are marked down to some of their lowest prices. Think Black Friday-level discounts, but in the […]

From delicate minis to voluminous maxi dress designs, there is a dress style on Amazon that will help you stay cool and look effortless during summer! We rounded up 15 plus-size dress deals that you should hurry and snag before they’re gone — read on to see which ones made our list!

1. Easy, Breezy: This night dress is perfect for lounging around the house on a hot day — was $12, now just $10

2. Flow On! If you want effortless, easy pieces, this midi dress has you covered — was $41, now just $28!

3. Bloom: We love this floral dress because it’s so roomy and has intricate sleeves — was $61, now just $49!

4. LBD Energy: The little black dress will forever be a mainstay, and this midi dress is a refined version of the silhouette — was $35, now just $30!

5. Drama, Drama, Drama: We love this midi wrap dress because it has a sophisticated, elevated vibe that’s perfect for cocktails — was $40, now just $32!

6. Casual Chic: This maxi dress has a bohemian vibe to it that feels simple but elevated — was $60, now just $28!

7. Hot Mama: For those who like to showoff their curves, this bodycon puff sleeve midi dress is right up your alley — was $40, now just $31!

8. Wedding Ready: Although you’ll attend weddings for the lovely couples, this maxi dress will also. help you get some compliments — was $34, now just $29!

Related: 23 Loose Summer Dresses That Visibly Conceal Cellulite Often, when it comes to summer dressing, it’s easy to lose the motivation to look cute — mainly because of the heat. Whether you have to run errands or chase after the kids on a busy day, selecting easy options — like summer dresses — is optimal. What’s more, as you age, your body starts […]

9. Frills: This maxi dress comes in neutral colors with the cutest floral print — obsessed — was $25, now just $20!

10. Vacay, Okay: We can’t get enough of this ruffle mini dress due to its loose design and eye-catching print — was $45, now just $34!

11. Wrapped Up: By now, you probably know that we love wrap dresses, and this mini sundress will make you smile as much as it made Us — was $35, now just $24!

12. Contrast Queen: This maxi dress has an adorable contrast print design — and it has pockets — was $40, now just $36!

13. Modern Vibes: This scoop neck midi dress is flirty and fun — was $38, now just $34!

14. Va Va Voom: If you like bold moments, you’ll love this swing dress — was $40, now just $26!

15. Formal Extravaganza: This maxi dress has an oversized floral print that adds some sophistication to a formal moment — was $60, now just $40!

16. Prints, Please: This mini dress has the fiercest, chicest leopard print that’s sure to become a compliment magnet for you — was $37, now just $30!

17. Color Blocked: We love this multicolored maxi dress, because it’s so vibrant yet neutral — was $40, now just $30!

18. Denim on Denim: This denim babydoll dress is flirty and fun — was $40, now just $32!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

19. Florals and Flair: This tiered midi dress has the most adorable floral print that we’re sure you’ll never want to take off — was $38, now just $28!