Our 21 Absolute Favorite Cashmere Pieces for Winter Comfort — Starting at $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The wintertime is the season of layering. Of course, this is easier said than done. It’s incredibly possible to go overboard and end up with awkward bulking and endless sweating. That’s why choosing the right materials is crucial, and we happen to know of a fabulous fabric that’s lightweight, cozy and extra warm — cashmere!

This luxuriously soft knit is the key to staying warm without overheating. Somehow, cashmere manages to keep you toasty even when you’re wearing a light sweater. If you haven’t invested in cashmere in the past, you’re in luck — because we found a slew of stylish knit pieces for you to check out below!

Our 21 Favorite Cashmere Pieces for Winter — Starting at $15!

Cold Weather Accessories

1. Our Absolute Favorite: A wide and long wrap scarf like this one made by Dalle Piane looks elegant paired with any ensemble — $65 on Amazon!

2. We Also Love: If you don’t like bulky hats, then getting a lightweight cashmere one is an excellent option — and we love this slouchy beanie from jaxmonoy! Originally $26, now on sale for $15 on Amazon!

3. We Can’t Forget: Hundreds of happy shoppers on Amazon love this PoilTreeWing classic pashmina-style scarf for a timeless look — $34 on Amazon!

4. Best Glove Set: These simple knitted gloves from State Cashmere are a must for the coldest of winter days, plus they’re made from 100% pure cashmere — $40 on Amazon!

Pullover Sweaters

5. Our Absolute Favorite: This basic turtleneck sweater from DAIMIDY is essential for the season, and it’s one of the more affordable picks on our list — starting at $29 on Amazon!

6. We Also Love: We couldn’t believe that we managed to find this gorgeous sweater from Rebecca Minkoff on sale! It was $298, but you can get it for $60 at Walmart!

7. We Can’t Forget: If you like lower necklines, then check out this wrap sweater from Kallspin — just $28 at Walmart!



8. Best Affordable Pick: If you’re looking for a steal, this 100% cashmere V-neck sweater is nearly 50% off! Originally it was $119, but now it’s just $60 at Nordstrom!

9. Customer-Favorite Pick: This LINY XIN cable knit sweater is a bestseller with thousands of shoppers thanks to its extra roomy fit and cozy vibe — on sale for $40 on Amazon!

10. Favorite Color-Block Knit: If you’re a fan of neutrals, this simple black and brown sweater is the one for you — and it’s also on sale right now! It was $299 and now it’s $150 at Nordstrom!



11. Best Cropped Option: When teamed with your favorite high-waisted bottoms, this Reformation cropped wrap sweater will create a stunning silhouette — on sale for $89 at Nordstrom!

12. Favorite Deal: We had to include this basic lightweight turtleneck made from 100% cashmere — it’s a major score. Originally $119, and now on sale for $70 at Nordstrom!

Cardigans

13. Our Absolute Favorite: If you want a staple cashmere piece in your closet, this Real Cashmere cardigan is a winner — and it’s majorly discounted right now! Originally $199, and now just $30 at Walmart!

14. We Also Love: For anyone who loves bolder styles, this bright yellow and oversized Free People cardigan will suit you perfectly! It was $198, and now it’s on sale for $119 at Nordstrom!

15. We Can’t Forget: Another designer deal! This Ralph Lauren V-neck cardigan is on sale for a seriously stellar price — originally $295, and now just $69 at Walmart!

16. Favorite Maxi Knit: Long duster cardigans like this one from Jessica London immediately make Us feel warm, fuzzy and comfy inside. It was $100, and now it’s on sale for $50 at Walmart!

Bottoms

17. Our Absolute Favorite: The ribbing detail on these joggers from rag & bone add an extra touch to the sweater pant look — originally $425, and now marked down to $179 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

18. We Also Love: For a sleek and cleaner look, we would highly recommend these Theory cashmere sweats — originally $325, now marked-down to $195 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

19. We Can’t Forget: These State Cashmere pants teeter the line between leggings and sweats for a nice, comforting fit — starting at $116 on Amazon!

20. New Product Pick: Ready for a first? We didn’t know that tights made from cashmere were possible until we found this pair from Falke — $69 at Nordstrom!

21. Favorite Wide-Leg Pants: If you’re a fan of loose bottoms, these culottes from Jenni Kayne are absolutely dreamy — $195 at Nordstrom!

