21 Seriously Flattering Fall Pieces That Exude Confidence — Under $60

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is your wardrobe ready for the fall? We’re just a few weeks away from the start of the season, which is honestly hard to believe! We always have a ton of fun shopping for our autumn essentials and want to invite you along for the ride.

We’re all about exuding confidence with our style, and fall fashion offers plenty of opportunities. Cozy sweaters, chic jackets and sleek pants are all on the menu! Need some shopping inspo to get you started? Check out all of our favorite flattering picks below!

21 Fall Fashion Picks That Will Make You Feel Confident

Tops

1. This knit peplum crop top from SweatyRocks looks so flattering with a pair of high-waisted jeans. You can even find a matching sweater to team with it!

2. You can still wear tunic-style tops in the fall when they’re as cozy as this one from Nordstrom! It will look extra awesome layered over a long-sleeve turtleneck.

3. The puffy sleeves on this Floerns crop top are incredibly trendy right now. There are a ton of color options, but we’re picking up the brown shade for fall!

4. This chiffon blouse from 1.STATE has the most gorgeous off-the-shoulder design. You can wear it out loose or tucked into your favorite pair of bottoms!

5. The slim fit of this Romwe top looks perfect with the dramatic puff sleeves! Its design is so chic, but it will feel as comfortable as rocking a vintage tee.

6. We adore the relaxed vibes of this oversized Astylish button-down. The corduroy material looks like a dream to wear!

Sweaters

7. This ZESICA striped sweater has a strong oversized aesthetic. We especially love the ultra-wide sleeves that look seriously cozy!

8. Shoppers are calling this GABERLY batwing sweater a “must-buy” for fall! They love the roomy sleeves and how the hem cinches in for a balanced fit.

9. All of the different striped versions of this PRETTYGARDEN knit are beautiful. We can’t think of a better piece for the fall!

10. For a longer open front cardigan that you can layer with, we would recommend this one from Goodthreads. The assortment of neutral shade options are stunning!

Jackets and Blazers

11. An oversized leather biker jacket like this one from LY VAREY LIN is a must for the fall. It can add some edge to any outfit!

12. Another outerwear staple to have on hand is a trench coat. If you’re looking for a classic pick that’s affordable, Amazon Essentials has you covered!

13. This blazer from Caslon is actually made from a knit material, if you’re looking for a professional-looking piece that’s still relaxed. Cozy vibes all around!

14. Cropped leather jackets like this one from Levi’s are a timeless fall staple. It’s also available in an incredible range of sizes for all body types!

15. We’re swooning over the look of this plaid jacket from Himosyber. It’s basically a flannel that’s been turned into an extra long coat!

Pants and Skirts

16. You can still wear florals in the fall when they come in the right shades! This Milumia boho skirt is up for grabs in dark neutral shades. Fab!

17. Pants, just like this pair from Alfred Dunner, are an essential in any closet. There are so many ways to style them!

18. These Dearlove bellbottom jeans definitely make a statement. Their retro ’70s vibe is ideal for shoppers who love throwback trends!

19. If you’ve wanted to give faux-leather pants a try, this pair from The Drop is a solid starting point. Shoppers love their comfortable fit!

20. Palazzo pants, like this pair from Vien Tran, can seriously be worn everywhere. They’re suitable for both the office and fun nights out with friends!

21. Shoppers love the comfortable fit and sophisticated look of this knit midi skirt from The Drop. It’s another great versatile addition to any closet!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!