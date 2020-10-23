21 White Elephant Gifts Bound to Get Laughs This Holiday Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the best parts of the holiday season? Gift-giving, of course. While there are plenty of reasons to splurge on discounted designer duds and jewelry to give your nearest and dearest, sometimes nothing is quite as fun as an old-fashioned White Elephant gift exchange. You know the drill: There’s often a strict budget, and your goal is likely to find an item that delivers the LOLs, such as a prank gift.

Truthfully, this isn’t about getting meaningful, significant gifts — it’s about scoring something that will make someone in your life chuckle! Whether you’re having a small family holiday gathering, a socially-distanced office party or just want to make your friend’s day with a tiny token of your appreciation, we’ve got you covered. There are 21 gift ideas below — some are hilarious, some are ridiculous and some are actually useful. Check them out and get to shopping — we can pretty much guarantee that any of these will be a hit!

This Genius Throw Blanket

A blanket is always a welcome present — but what about a blanket that’s also a burrito? Yes, this cheeky throw — available in a wide range of sizes — is based on the look of a nice, crisp tortilla. Not only is it a funny addition to any sofa or bedspread, it’s made from incredibly soft and warm fleece. That’s a wrap!

Get the CASOFU Burritos Blanket for $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Toilet-Friendly Golf Game

Now, we wouldn’t recommend picking this gift up for your boss or coworker — but if there’s someone in your inner-circle who can’t stop golfing, we’ve got you covered. This Potty Putter makes it possible to golf around the clock — even while doing your business. Expect big laughs with this affordable find!

Get the Potty Putter Toilet Time Golf Game for $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Playful Desk Toy

Know someone who’s having a tough year? We all do. If your friend is working from home and needs a boost, this miniature inflatable tube toy is the perfect desk decor. While he doesn’t have much of a purpose, he’s adorable, silly and starts performing when batteries are added. One reviewer even says that this toy brings “so much joy when you are feeling down.”

Get the Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy for $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Retro Gift

Buns of steel! This retro toaster is made for hot dogs and buns, so it’s not your run-of-the-mill appliance. Any football fan who’s planning to host a game day in the near future will be thrilled to have this handy (but hilarious) machine in their home. What will they think of next?

Get the Nostalgia Pop-Up 2 Hot Dog and Bun Toaster for $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Informative Book

We all have those people in our lives who seem to know just about everything. Let’s help them add to their useless bank of knowledge (that always comes in handy during trivia night) with this book. After all, how else would we find out what a cockroach’s favorite food is? This book has it all — and then some!

Get the The Totally Awesome Book of Useless Information for $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Totally Out-There Night Light

Regular night lights are suddenly so boring after seeing this incredible moon lamp! The design is so unique, and we’re obsessed with it. Think of it as a funny way to tell someone you love them to the moon and back — literally! Aside from being a quirky find, it’s actually very aesthetically-pleasing as well.

Get the Mydethun Moon Lamp for $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Sassy Shot Glasses

Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia — has there ever been a crew that delivers as many belly laughs and life lessons while enjoying cheesecake at all hours? Any Golden Girls fan will be delighted to receive these shot glasses. Even if they don’t plan on sipping tequila, these make an excellent addition to any bar cart.

Get the Golden Girls Shot Glasses for $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Stress-Relieving Coloring Book

One of the biggest trends to pop up during quarantine? We’re not talking about tie-dye here, we’re talking about coloring books — for adults. They’re an amazing way to relieve stress, and this one is filled with funny, adult-friendly messages. The title says it all! We suggest grabbing a few, as this also makes a great stocking stuffer.

Get the ‘When Life Gets Complicated, I Wine’ – Funny Adult Coloring Book for $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Traveling Tumbler Set

If you’re participating in a White Elephant or Secret Santa and you’ve drawn the name of someone you barely know, it’s okay to keep it conservative. No toilet games here! Instead, why not give them the gift of convenience? These insulated wine tumblers are ideal for tailgates, park days and everything in between!

Get the SUNWILL Insulated Wine Tumbler with Lid Silver 2 pack for $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Incredible Party Game

At-home dinner parties will be infinitely more fun thanks to this party game! It’s billed as “uncensored,” but reviewers say it’s slightly more family-friendly than similar games out there — which means that it’s more age-appropriate! Any relative in college or diehard Cards Against Humanity fan will surely appreciate this item.

Get the Catch Phrase: Uncensored game for $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This NSFW Planner

We don’t know about you, but for Us, planning can be difficult. In fact, it can be tedious, overwhelming and seriously unpleasant! That’s why we need a planner with an edge — one that reminds Us that it’s crucial to seize the day. Sometimes that reminder includes an f-bomb! Any expletive lover in your life who needs some motivation will dig this planner!

Get the 2021 Carpe F*cking Diem Planner for $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Funky Waffle Maker

Chances are, you know someone who can’t cook — and chances are, everyone in your circle constantly makes fun of them for it. While there’s nothing wrong with ordering in on the reg and only being able to scramble an egg, how about you help them upgrade their eating routine with this waffle maker? It does so much more than heat up waffle batter — it helps make homemade paninis, other sandwiches and so much more. It’s a lighthearted way of telling your pal they need to step it up!

Get the Dash Mini Maker: The Mini Waffle Maker for $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Life-Changing Bathroom Accessory

Don’t knock it until you try it! This innovative tool helps you make bathroom visits more enjoyable — trust Us. The Squatty Potty will surely elicit some laughs and a slew of questions from the lucky recipient, but as soon as they explore the benefits, they will immediately be grateful.

Get the Squatty Potty The Original Bathroom Toilet Stool for $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Shower Accessory

Again, gifts truly don’t need to be practical — in fact, they can be completely pointless and still bring a much-needed smile to someone’s face. Case in point: This “shower margarita machine.” This is a joke gift box designed to look real — but alas, shower margarita machines don’t exist (to our knowledge, at least). Cheers!

Get the Prank Gift Box”Shower Margarita Machine” for $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Intergalactic Throw Blanket

Originally designed as a children’s blanket, this throw is way cooler than first meets the eye. While any space-obsessed person will love it at first glance, once they realize it glows in the dark, their mind will be blown. We can’t even explain how cool we think this is — and of course, any kid would be thrilled to have this in their room.

Get the SOCHOW Glow in The Dark Throw Blanket for $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Useful Note Pad

Do you know someone who really needs to get it together in life? Show a little sympathy, times are tough across the board — and adulting is hard! They simply don’t tell you that when you’re growing up — but man, do we all realize it later! This note pad actually makes for a truly useful gift that just may be the push your pal needs to figure it all out.

Get the Adulting Note Pad (To Do List) for $6, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Cozy Blanket

This wearable fleece blanket (complete with sleeves and foot pockets) may make the wearer look like an adult baby, but so what? It’s beyond comfortable — and it’s hilarious too! Remember the Snuggie obsession from a few years ago? Think of this as the modern-day version of the trend. Bundle up!

Get the Catalonia Wearable Fleece Blanket with Sleeves & Foot Pockets for $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Very Real Ornament

Anyone that’s felt the struggle this year will get a kick out of this gift. It’s certainly been a trying time — filled with ups and downs at every turn. That’s why it’s important to remember the good out there and spread a little positivity. Plus, it’s actually a cute ornament!

Get the We Survived 2020 Funny Christmas Tree Ornament for $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Relaxing Massager

Alright, this may not be the funniest gift on the planet — but for anyone you know who needs to loosen up, it will be truly cherished. Essentially, you can tell your boss to take a load off and stop stressing about those deadlines with the help of this handy massager. Use it on both the feet and back areas — reviewers say it’s amazing!

Get the Snailax 2-in-1 Shiatsu Foot and Back Massager with Heat for $47, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Matter-of-Fact Mug

We don’t think we need to go into detail here. You see the mug, you get the idea — and so will the recipient. Sometimes, it’s better to say less and let your gift do the talking. That’s exactly what you’ll do here, and this also works for just about anyone in your life — even someone you barely know!

Get the Funny White Elephant Gag Gift Exchange Coffee Mug for $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Date-Night Ideas List

We all know a couple who could spice things up a bit. Maybe quarantine has been a bit of a struggle for them, maybe they’re exhausted dealing with children, working remotely and everything else that this year has brought. Well, this box set has 100 date night ideas to help them keep the romance alive!

Get The Couple’s Bucket List: Games for Couples for Her or Him for the $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

