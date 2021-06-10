21 Lightweight Linen Pieces to Beat the Summer Heat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Going outside in the scorching summer heat may be unbearable at times, but we don’t let that stop Us from having fun in the sun! The best solution is to wear all things linen when temperatures are high. It’s one of the most breathable fabrics around and is ultra-lightweight — it’s practically the next best thing to being poolside in a swimsuit!

With that in mind, we rounded up all of the best tops, pants, dresses and jumpsuits that will keep you cool outside this summer. We’ve included a slew of styles that you can wear from morning to night and dress up or down. Keep reading to add these fabulous finds to your closet now!

21 Lightweight Linen Pieces That Can Keep You Cool This Summer

Tops and Shirts

1. This button-down blouse from Minibee is a must-have for the summer. You can wear it as a cover-up for the beach, tucked into a pair of shorts or even over a cami for the office!

2. Shoppers are calling this loose and boxy Soojun blouse a “great and glorious summer top.” Enough said!

3. We’re obsessed with the high-low hem on this swingy Umgee tank top, and the frayed edges give it a beachy boho feel!

4. This classic button-down blouse from CAMIXA is made from 100% ethically-sourced French linen, and it’s available in so many amazing shades!

5. This BB DAKOTA striped tank top has a slit in the back that makes it even more breathable — ideal for seriously sweltering days!

Shorts and Pants

6. These casual drawstring pants from Roxy are the epitome of a summer beach bottom!

7. Shoppers say that these 100% linen IXIMO lantern pants have “excellent quality and style at a bargain price.”

8. If you’re looking for another amazing value, pick up these bestselling 100% linen shorts from Amazon Essentials!

9. These FTCayanz cropped palazzo-style pants have a wide-leg design that we absolutely adore!

10. If a typical wide-leg pant isn’t quite wide enough for you, these Lock and Love pants take the look to an incredible extreme!

11. Shoppers say that these Dokotoo shorts feel like pajama bottoms, but have an adorable aesthetic that you can wear out and about!

Dresses

12. We love the baggy, slightly oversized look of this simple 100% linen dress from Mordenmiss — it’s as classic as a tunic gets!

13. This sleeveless Anne Klein button-down dress has the right versatile look that you can dress up or down!

14. This simple Amazon Essentials dress is another amazing value if you’re shopping for linen pieces to wear in the summer, and its design is timeless!

15. If you’re looking for a more structured linen dress, this Goodthreads midi dress comes with a matching tie belt that accentuates the waist!

16. You can wear this R.Vivimos mini tunic dress as a beautiful cover-up for the the beach or pool!

Jumpsuits and Rompers

17. As far as classic jumpsuits go, this Amazon Essentials number has the look nailed!

18. This Velvet by Graham & Spencer romper has the cutest ruffle details on the sleeves that give it a flirty vibe!

19. We love the wide-leg look of this jumpsuit from Rip Curl and its low cut design!

20. The pastel chevron-style stripes on this Roxy romper are major!

21. If you’re looking for a piece that you can wear on hot summer date nights, this ASTR the label strapless jumpsuit might be just what you’re looking for!

