23andMe Test Kits Are Up to 50% Off for Black Friday!

Struggling to find a gift for someone in your life, or looking for a great white elephant present for the holidays? We think that we have the perfect solution for you — 23andMe! You might have already heard of the DNA testing company before, as well as the products that they offer up.

Well, we’re excited to say that all of their services are on sale right now for Black Friday for up to 50% off! This is an amazing deal on a universally-loved gift that you can give to nearly anyone on your holiday shopping list. This is a great opportunity to take advantage of this sale and get some of your shopping done early!

Get the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service (originally $199) on sale for just $99 — you save 50%!

There are three different package options of services to choose from, all of which are on sale. But we think that the best bang for your buck that you can get is with the Health + Ancestry Service. There are two layers to the DNA testing that this option accomplishes: an Ancestry + Traits report, as well as a health predisposition report.*

That first layer can help you better understand the breakdown of your DNA and identify where in the world your genetic makeup originated. This ancestry report now includes over 1,500 geographic regions, which means that your results can be more accurate than ever before! It also helps you better understand how your DNA informs your traits, such as your physical features. The connection between DNA and our physical features is super interesting, and definitely an eye-opening experience!

The second layer of analysis is connected to your personal health, and includes information about how your DNA can help inform how likely you are to develop certain health conditions. Remember that the likelihood that you develop any sort of health condition depends on a wide variety of factors, including personal lifestyle and environment. This is definitely not a full-blown professional health report, but rather an indicator of the possible likelihood according to your particular DNA.

Your results can also show you how your DNA might inform certain habits that you have, such as caffeine consumption and sleep movement patterns. This service can definitely help anyone uncover things about themselves that they may have not known before, which is super exciting!

The 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service is more than just a gift — it’s a complete experience that is totally unique to anyone that receives it. Uncovering information that we might have not known otherwise can definitely fulfill some self-discovery, especially if you give this to someone that has a bit of an unclear ancestry. Order one (or more) for the loved ones in your life as a gift this holiday season!

*Customers have the option to choose whether to access their health reports. Visit 23andMe for more important test information.

