23andMe Kits Are Up to $100 Off and Make the Perfect Gift





Don’t you wish your holiday shopping could just be over as soon as…now? It seems exciting at first, but the stress builds up fast. The malls are so crowded, everything starts to sell out online immediately and catering to picky tastes is a dangerous game that’s too easy to lose. Isn’t there some kind of mystical gift somewhere out there that anyone and everyone will love?

There is — really! And “somewhere out there” is actually right on 23andMe’s website. The best part? There are actually two versions — and with their marked-down prices, we’re bound to find one within our budget that will make this holiday season the best one yet for our loved ones!

23andMe claims to have “the most comprehensive genetic ancestry breakdown on the market,” now with over 1,500 geographic regions in its database, and is able to provide estimates of our ancestry percentages down to the 0.1%. This may help us to connect with a culture we didn’t even know we were a part of, and with the new automatic family tree builder, we can have a clear picture of our extended family. We can even opt in to connect with others who share our DNA!

All of the above is included in either kit, along with 30+ trait reports. We can learn how our DNA influences things like our preferred ice cream flavor, our fear of heights, our hair color or our freckles! We can even find out how much Neanderthal DNA we have in us. Never thought about that before, have you? We hadn’t, but now we need to know!

If we want to opt for the Health + Ancestry kit, there are even more features and informative reports included, some of which may affect the way we actually live going forward. We can learn about our health dispositions and our chances of developing certain conditions (such as type 2 diabetes or celiac disease), or if we’re a carrier for others (like cystic fibrosis or hereditary hearing loss).

We’ll also receive reports on how our genes can affect our wellness, such as the way we sleep, or how we handle caffeine or lactose. With all of this information, 23andMe doesn’t just leave us to figure things out; it also includes suggestions of healthy habits so we can ensure a long and healthy future!

Gifting 23andMe isn’t only an amazing way to show that you care, but it’s an amazing way to show that you know how to give a good gift. Don’t wait too long though — these deals won’t last forever!

Customers have the option to choose whether to access their health reports. Visit 23andMe for more important test information.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@ Happy shopping!