25 Lantern-Sleeve Sweaters That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

We love scoring great deals on fashion from Amazon! After all, who doesn’t? Right now, we’re in the market for new knits. Style steals are seriously easy to come by, but the only difficulty we have is narrowing down our options. There are so many sweaters to choose from, but one particular design feature we’re obsessed with lately is the lantern sleeve.

If you’re unfamiliar with lantern sleeves, they’re essentially billowy beauties that cuff off at the wrist to create a unique shape. Some lantern-sleeve sweaters are more dramatic, while others are a bit slimmer — but adore love them all! We split up our finds between three fits to help you on your search — see them all below!

Fitted Sweaters

1. This sweater from Veatzaer is unique because it’s designed like a peplum top, which creates an ultra-flattering shape — get it for $40!

2. The sleeves on this ISZPLUSH sweater have long, tight cuffs which enhance the sleeve style — get it for $20!

3. We adore the ruched detail on the bust area of this Belle Poque knit which gives it a more elegant vibe — starting at $20!

4. This MIRACMODA sweater is fairly simple, but the long cuffs with button details make it stand out — get it for $30!

5. Ribbed knits are some of our all-time faves, and this Huiyuzhi sweater takes the look one step further with its contrasting stitching — starting at $35!

6. Whenever a sweater has a mock-neck, like this one from HZSONNE, it’s a yes from Us — starting at $31!

7. Although this MEROKEETY sweater is on the looser side, we still consider it to be fairly form-fitting — starting at $28!

Looser, Oversized Sweaters

8. Longer sweaters, like this minimalist knit from XIEERDUO, give Us tunic vibes and pair perfectly with leggings — get it for $40!

9. Everything about this Simplee Apparel sweater is exaggerated, and that’s exactly why we love it — starting at $35!

10. Shoppers say this sweater from The Drop feels “so luxurious and expensive,” and we appreciate the extensive sizing options available — starting at $18!

11. The dotted pattern on the sleeves of this CFLONGE sweater give it such a fun, whimsical look — get it for $39!

12. Cable knit sweaters are absolutely timeless, and thanks to the lantern sleeves on this GeGekoko knit, the aesthetic feels more modern — get it for $39!

13. This sweater from ZESICA is one we can picture ourselves wearing 24/7 — starting at $40!

14. Over 2,000 shoppers have completely fallen for this PRETTYGARDEN sweater and its seriously oversized lantern sleeves — starting at $20!

15. This PRETTYGARDEN sweater has less dramatic sleeves, but it offers the same drop-shoulder design as the option above — get it for $41!

16. Sweaters like this one from Dokotoo are a quintessential part of a winter uniform — get it for $40!

17. We love that you can wear this ZAFUL sweater off the shoulder, which looks so chic and sultry — get it for $30!

Cropped Sweaters

18. The square-shaped neckline and sweetheart style make this little sweater from SAFRISIOR ultra-flattering and adorable — get it for $28!

19. If you’re a fan of wrap styles, you’re going to be interested in this sweater from LOMON — starting at $29!

20. Some shoppers may prefer a slightly longer cropped look, in which case this knit from dowerme is absolutely ideal — starting at $21!

21. We’re loving the snowflake patterns on this extra cropped ZAFUL sweater — perfect the holidays — starting at $16!

22. We also fell for this basic ZAFUL cropped sweater which has a fold-over turtleneck neckline — starting at $30!

23. The slim-fit bodice of this slightly cropped MakeMeChic ribbed sweater can show off your curves beautifully — starting at $8!

24. When we want to go for a pared-back appearance, we’re throwing on this Floerns sweater with our favorite pair of jeans — get it for $23!

25. The wide ribbed waistband on this SSLR cable knit sweater expertly shows off the waistline and can look majorly slimming — get it for $37!

