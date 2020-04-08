5 Cult-Favorite Natori Bras on Sale Right Now at Nordstrom

Virtual bra shopping can be stressful! But if you’re in need of a new one right now, you have no other choice but to pick it up online. You won’t be entirely sure if the fit is right until that bra arrives at your door — but there are ways that you can be a smarter shopper when buying intimates.

The key to scoring an amazing bra is to find the best, most-trusted brand available — and turn to customer reviews to guide your purchasing power! You can easily find this combo when shopping bras from Natori. It’s a cult-favorite company that literally thousands of Nordstrom customers constantly rave about. And all of their bestsellers are on sale right now — some for up to 40% off! Check out our five favorite picks from their stunning selection below!

This T-Shirt Bra

A basic T-shirt bra is an essential — and it’s important that it be smooth and seamless underneath anything that you’re wearing. This option checks all of our boxes!

Get the Natori Understated Underwire T-Shirt Bra (originally $66) on sale with free shipping for just $40, available at Nordstrom!

This Contouring Push-Up Bra

This bra perfectly contours and lifts you for a subtle, sultry look — especially underneath anything V-neck!

Get the Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra (originally $68) on sale with free shipping for just $51, available at Nordstrom!

This Lacy T-Shirt Bra

This T-shirt bra has a little extra oomph to it, thanks to the beautiful lacy straps. Even though these types of bras tend to be on the standard side, it doesn’t hurt to spice things up a bit!

Get the Natori Pure Luxe Underwire T-Shirt Bra (originally $72) on sale with free shipping for just $54, available at Nordstrom!

This All-Time Bestselling Bra

3,000 Nordstrom reviewers agree that they are absolutely obsessed with this bra. We love the intricate lace detailing on the straps and the sides — and the lift that it gives is ideal for a virtual date night!

Get the Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra (originally $68) on sale with free shipping for just $40, available at Nordstrom!

This Deeply Discounted T-Shirt Bra

This colorful take on Natori’s luxe T-shirt bra is on sale for an incredible price. We simply adore it!

Get the Natori Pure Luxe Underwire T-Shirt Bra in Stonewash/ Dark Night (originally $72) on sale with free shipping for just $43, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out the full selection from bras and underwear from Natori available at Nordstrom here!

