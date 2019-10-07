



When is the best time to shop? The start of a new season, of course. Many of Us see it as the perfect opportunity to reflect and take stock on what’s in our closet at the moment. It’s a great time to ask ourselves about what we didn’t have last season and what we will need to survive this one. And, while many of Us can make a case for why it’s important to stick to tried-and-true basics exclusively, we’re here to play devil’s advocate on why that’s not always the answer.

Sure, one pair of jeans is great but a handful of them is certainly better. Denim is a mainstay in our lives — it’s the error-proof way to go about dressing any day and anywhere. So instead of making getting dressed extra stressful, let’s simplify it with great jeans that won’t break the bank. Having trouble believing Us? Don’t! See for yourself: Anthropologie’s Freshly Cut Sale is happening now and we’ve rounded up five must-shop pairs!

The Ultra-High Jeans

What’s better than a pair of good jeans? A really good pair, and that’s what we have found here with these. This straight jean features a slimming silhouette that’s seriously so sleek. On top of that, the high-waist kicks out slightly at the knee and highlights a pin-tucked detailing as well. Consider Us completely sold!

See it: Grab a pair of the 3×1 Nicolette Ultra High-Rise Cropped Flare Jeans (originally $245), now only $150!

The Pocketed Jeans

We love how traditional denim tends to be, but there’s truly something to be said about the untraditional variety! Taking a risk creates an elevated outfit that’s bound to be a hit. The high-rise fit is paired to perfection with a wide-leg bottom and even better than that is the mix of light and medium washes throughout. It adds a fun and fresh spin to this otherwise functional silhouette.

See it: Grab the 7 For All Mankind Alexa High-Rise Cropped Wide-Leg Denim (originally $249), now only $150!

The ’90s-Inspired Jeans

The ’90s are back and bigger than ever! So, what better way to hop on the bandwagon of the already-trending vibe than by stepping into this denim? From the high-rise fit to the acid wash-inspired cropped bottoms, it’s the easiest way to embrace the generation.

See it: Grab the AG The Jodie High-Rise Cropped Flare Jeans (originally $235), now only $130!

The Flower-Adorned Jeans

If the goal is creating a feminine aesthetic through your key pieces, then these jeans will absolutely do the trick. The light wash features embroidered multi-colored flowers running up and down both sides of the leg. It’s the dainty detail that is sweet, subtle and striking. All eyes will be on this funky and floral pair!

See it: Grab the Citizens of Humanity Emerson Embroidered High-Rise Slim Jeans (originally $198), now only $120!

The Bootcut Jeans

While many tend to hesitate around certain styles, we highly suggest giving some of your denim the boot — the bootcut, that is. From the ultra-flattering high-rise top to the flared-out bottom halves, these are a fashion-forward option to add into any outfit rotation. Plus, if that wasn’t enough, factor in the light wash that is not just flattering but adds a chic feel when worn with just about everything!

See it: Grab a pair of the MOTHER The Huster High-Rise Bootcut Jeans (originally $248), now only $150!

Not your style? Check out additional denim options and more women’s on sale also available at Anthropologie here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!