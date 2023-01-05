5 New Fitness Trackers to Try in 2023 Instead of an Apple Watch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fitness watches are excellent tools for improving your health, as they provide progress updates and stats in real time — right on your wrist! Beyond just tracking fitness improvements, tons of watches offer details including sleep patterns, stress management and even more specific data to benefit your wellness journey.

But don’t think your only smart watch option is an Apple Watch, because there are so many others on the market which may potentially be a better fit! If you’re curious about what else is out there, we picked out our five favorites to test out in 2023. Most of them are on sale right now, so this is the best time to check them out — read on for the scoop!

Fitbit Charge 5

This fitness watch gets it right across all fronts — the price is reasonable, its features are expansive and the design both looks and feels fantastic! One detail we love is the stress management factor, which will alert you when your system is overwhelmed. You can then pop over to the premium Fitbit app for a mindfulness session — a free six month subscription is included with the watch!

Amazfit Band 5

If you’re working with a seriously tight budget or aren’t sure if fitness bands are your thing, this watch is the best choice! It’s less than $50, which is a steal compared to other options, and it has all of the key stats you need — including blood oxygen levels and sleep patterns.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S

This watch goes far beyond fitness tracking and integrates practically everything you need in one small wearable package! It not only tracks health stats, but can also guide you through workouts if you want to try out something new — plus you can sync up music streaming and your smartphone for texting.

Fitbit Inspire 3

The appeal of this specific fitness watch is the slimmer, more feminine design. It looks more like a basic bracelet than a tracker, so it’s easier camouflaged with a slightly dressier ensemble. It also comes with the same free six month premium Fitbit app subscription, which expands how much you can utilize all of the different features!

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4

With this watch, you’ll receive a seriously full analysis of your overall health, which is ideal for anyone who’s aiming to get fit and healthier in the new year. Beyond basic fitness stats, you can check up on your BMI, body fat percentage and even your basal metabolic rate. Beyond impressive!

