10 Meal Plan Delivery Services for Women to Try in 2023

Breaking unhealthy habits at the start of a new year is hard — where do we even begin? Who has the time to spend hours at the grocery store, prepping nutritious meals for the week? Quite frankly, we would much rather rely on a meal kit service to do the work for Us — especially if we’re not cooking for an entire family. Luckily, there have never been more amazing options to choose from!

If you already have a specific diet you want to stick to or are eager to try something new, there’s a meal delivery service to suit your needs. We checked out plenty of options and came up with 10 we’re particularly pumped about — read on to discover why we love each one!

1. Sakara — The Ultimate Plant-Based Meal Plan

There’s no better plan for vegans than this one, which focuses on utilizing raw ingredients in their meals. If you love a great salad, this plan is for you! We also adore their 30-Day Reset kit, which is an excellent way to kick off the new year with a healthy, refreshing detox.

2. Green Chef — The Best Variety Service

The ease with which you can mix and match different types of meals with this service is why we love it so much! You can switch up different diets to see which ones you like best, and evaluate your needs based on health goals.

3. EveryPlate — The Best Affordable Option

You don’t have to spend your weekly or monthly budget on a meal delivery service, and this option proves it! The price per serving can go as little as $2, and you’re definitely not sacrificing quality or taste for the cost.

4. Daily Harvest — The Best For Busy Bees



So many of the meals included in this kit are designed for grab-and-go purposes, whenever you want to fuel up. The smoothies, soups, bowls and more are ready to go; and you can use the eco-friendly containers to take your meals with you — which means less dishes to wash!

5. BistroMD — The Best For Weight Loss Goals

If you’re looking to shed extra weight in 2023, this is the meal service for you. It was developed with doctors and nutritionists, and using their expertise, delivers you dishes that are both satisfying and helpful in terms of reaching your goals!

6. HelloFresh — The Ever-Popular OG

We don’t know of a single person who hasn’t heard of HelloFresh, and they have remained mainstays for a reason! The meals are easy to prepare, and we have yet to hear of anyone who hasn’t had a lunch or dinner that wasn’t seriously yummy.

7. Splendid Spoon — The Best For Vegan Newbies

This service makes it easy for anyone who’s starting out with veganism to ease their way into the lifestyle and learn how to make fully plant-based dishes that are actually delicious! A majority of the meals are also pre-prepared and only require a microwave to heat up, which is ideal for anyone who doesn’t have much time to cook.

8. Home Chef — The Best For Developing Kitchen Skills

As the name suggests, home chefs who love improving their skills in the kitchen will prefer this service. You can decide the level of difficulty your meal will potentially require, and save those extra lavish meals for special occasions like date nights or dinner parties!

9. Territory — Our Favorite Newcomer

This meal service is the one we’re least familiar with, but it definitely caught our attention instantly. We love their community approach to creating their weekly menus, which includes reaching out to local chefs, so you’re supporting food purveyors in your area!

10. Sunbasket — The Best Exciting Service

Though every single meal delivery option on this list has an impressive level of variety, we were the most excited to discover Sunbasket’s offerings! The different cultures represented throughout their meals is amazing — with this service, you’ll be able to explore cuisines you have not experienced before.

