Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Rather than come up with a list of New Year’s resolutions we’ll inevitably abandon by February, we decided to shift our focus to self-care. Our goal is to enter 2023 with tools to alleviate stress and anxiety. Healthy body, healthy mind!

Moonpod offers a wide range of products that help promote relaxation! The ultimate lounge essentials, these pillows and pods provide ergonomic support while you work or rest. And right now, everything on the site is on sale for 25% off! Treat yourself or a loved ones to these cushion deals for the new year.

This Moon Pod

Sit back, relax and enjoy this namesake Moon Pod! Featuring an amorphous shape, this elevated bean bag conforms to your body for optimum comfort. We’re over the moon for this cozy chair!

Was $399 On Sale: $299 You Save 25% See It!

This Crescent

Designed with high-density bead technology, this zero-gravity backrest adds extra back support from your couch to your bed. According to one reviewer, “My wife loves it and says it’s like sleeping on a cloud, ‘a piece of heaven.’”

Was $185 On Sale: $139 You Save 25% See It!

This Lunar Lift

Take your relaxation to new heights with this innovative footrest! This Lunar Lift can improve circulation while reducing swelling and pressure from your lower body.

Was $185 On Sale: $139 You Save 25% See It!

This Moon Pod 4D Pillow

Get a good night’s sleep with this ergonomic pillow! The sensory properties help calm the nervous system and alleviate anxiety.

Was $119 On Sale: $90 You Save 24% See It!

This Crescent Moon Bundle

Get the Moon Pod and Crescent together as a bundle for less than the price of both items individually! Ideal for watching TV or lounging, this ergonomic set will let you unwind in peace.

Was $584 On Sale: $394 You Save 33% See It!

Looking for additional ways to reduce stress? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!