7 Different Pillows That Will Seriously Improve Your Sleep Experience

Not getting the best sleep of your life? You may be temped to switch out your mattress, but sometimes all you need is the right pillow! It’s more cost-effective and can make just as much of an impact as a new mattress.

Different sleepers have different needs, so we found seven distinct pillows that we think will work perfectly whether you like a soft or firm feel or have a specific sleeping type. Check them out below!

Best For Hot Sleepers

The perforation on this pillow allows for better airflow, which does wonders for hot sleepers!

Get the PharMeDoc Blue Cooling Gel Infused Memory Foam Pillow (originally $45) on sale for $35 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Long Pillow

If you prefer longer pillows that you can cuddle with as opposed to the standard size, this one has your name written on it!

Get the Coop Home Goods Original Loft Pillow for $72 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best For a Hotel Feel

Shoppers say that these pillows have a true luxe hotel quality to them and help with neck and back pain as well!

Get the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (originally $50) on sale for $43 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Value

The sale price on these pillows is perfect if you’re shopping for new ones on a budget!

Get the COZSINOOR Bed Pillows 2 Pack (originally $40) on sale for $26 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best For Neck and Back Pain

This pillow can relieve different pressure points so that you don’t wake up with any aches and pains!

Get the SUTERA – Contour Memory Foam Pillow (originally $65) on sale for $60 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best For Side Sleepers

The way this pillow is shaped offers the perfect support if you tend to sleep on your side.

Get the Sidney Sleep Side Sleeper Pillow (originally $60) on sale for $50 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best For a Firm Feel

If you’re not a soft pillow person, these have a firmer feel, Plus, the bamboo material offers some cooling capabilities!

Get the Sleepavo Memory Foam Pillows for $32 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

