5 Reasons Everyone Is Talking About These Basics

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Why is it so hard to get a basic tee? This is not a rhetorical question. We’re genuinely asking.

Have you ever seen the perfect white tee hanging on a clothing rack and lunged for it, only to discover it’s got some bizarre slogan printed on top or a cutout to reveal your belly button? Seriously, what is that about? Is it so much to ask that we can get our hands on a soft, structured, comfy, and cute t-shirt that’ll last?

Okay, sorry, toning down the dramatics now. We have very exciting news. The perfect basic tee has arrived, and it’s available in so many classic and seasonal colors.

Allow us to introduce you to your new favorite brand. EasyStandard is a wardrobe game-changer and our go-to for elevated everyday essentials. It’s all in the name, really. The company focuses on staples—the stuff you reach for all the time: T-shirts, tanks, sweats, and dresses. The style? Effortlessly easy and simple.

It seems like every other Instagram account we follow is tagging EasyStandard these days, and it’s not hard to see why. So, what’s all the buzz about? We’ll break it down for you.

What Is EasyStandard?

First, a primer. EasyStandard launched in June of 2021 out of Los Angeles, eager to take on a few issues they saw in the clothing industry. The brand sought to answer some key questions.

Where are all the good basic tees? The classic t-shirt is a pinnacle of American fashion—a classic. Yet, so many tees on the market today fall short. They lose their shape, fall apart after a few washes, or even irritate your skin.

What is the deal with the markup? When you start to part ways with fast fashion, one thing becomes clear — well-made clothing is expensive. Does it have to be this way? It pains us to spend fifty bucks on a t-shirt.

With these questions in mind and new, refreshing answers in tow, EasyStandard hit the scene, ready to change the game for those in search of wardrobe basics.

5 Reasons EasyStandard Is the Talk of the Town

Basics are the building blocks of a great, comfortable outfit. Simply put, your wardrobe can’t survive without them. So what makes EasyStandard’s line so impressive? Here are five reasons the fashion world is falling in love with this new brand.

1. Quality Over Everything

EasyStandard starts and finishes with quality. It is their biggest priority, and it shows—each product is made with premium fabrics, and the brand works only with suppliers and manufacturers committed to fair labor practices.

Right now, the brand’s tees and tanks come in three iterations: relaxed, fitted, and ribbed.

The relaxed fit is made with loose soft and breathable 100% cotton jersey, perfect for constructing an effortlessly cool look.Meet Chiyo, their five-star rated simple t-shirt.

The fitted products are made with a super soft modal-cotton blend (plus a touch of spandex) for a snugger feel that hugs you in all the right places.You can check out the style in their iconic fitted tee, Charlie.

Their ribbed products blend the best of both worlds, with soft cotton fabric — softer than your traditional ribbed tank — blended with spandex for a fit that won’t lose its shape over time.Kait is their ultra-versatile, best-selling hit ribbed tank for your shopping pleasure. Act fast if you love it; this one tends to go quickly.

EasyStandard doesn’t mess around on quality. Their fabric is so comfortable and holds up well under regular use and wash. Even better, they’re committed to reasonable pricing, regularly undercutting competitors by 20–40% on similar fabrics because the perfect tee shouldn’t break the bank.

2. 100 Wash Guarantee

Have you ever mourned a great t-shirt that loses all of its magic after a wash? We’ve been there, and so have the founders of EasyStandard.

That’s why they offer a 100 wash guarantee, so sure that you’ll still love their products after a hundred washes that they’ll give your money back if you don’t.

Pro-tip: It’s not likely.

Their breathable cotton fabrics get softer with each wash but never lose their shape or structure. They’ve actually perfected the art of a well-loved t-shirt; it just gets better with each wash.

3. Fit for Real Women

Another reason to love EasyStandard? They’re ready to #pushthestandard (get it?) on what the fashion industry deems a ‘regular’ body.

They ditched mannequins and started working with real women, inviting models of different sizes and shapes to come in and test their products and share their feedback. The result is a fabulously inclusive line that suits the needs of everyone, from XS to 3X.

You can read more about their philosophy towards inclusive fit models and hear from the models themselves here.

The relaxed fit is loose but not baggy and works for all sorts of body types. What you gain in comfort you never have to lose in style with EasyStandard.

The fitted and ribbed products hug your body more but never restrict your natural curves. Fit tests for these shirts and tanks proved them to be flattering at every size.

True to size, flattering clothing can be infuriatingly hard to come by, even as the conversation around beauty standards has changed. Thankfully, EasyStandard has made inclusivity a priority from the get-go.

4. Designed for Real Life

The thing about real women, whether they’re petite or full-figured, is that they have lives outside of their closets. Imagine that!

EasyStandard did. Their line is specifically designed to go with women, suitable for the board room, the lazy Sunday lounge, and the ritzy, romantic date. Just because their tees, tanks, and sweats are uber comfortable doesn’t mean they can’t be dressed up.

Like we said before, all the best outfits are built around basics, and EasyStandard’s line of wardrobe staples is no exception.

Just imagine the type of look you could pull off when you start with the Annie tank. Paired with a blazer and not-bossy-just-the-boss pumps, a tank is the cool, comfortable base to help you rule the office. Around quitting time, lose the blazer, and add a leather jacket and a pair of classic jeans. The style is effortless, and the options are limitless.

On the other hand, let’s be real, loungewear is really coming in handy these days. EasyStandard’s sweatshirts and matching sets are what lazy Sundays were made for. Comfortable, soft, and resilient, they’ll make you feel like you never left bed while still looking cool. You’ll want to wear them everywhere, and the good news is you can.

5. Loyalty Has Its Rewards

If you’re starting to get the sense that EasyStandard actually cares about its customers, you’re right on point.

From the design studio to the manufacturing process to the checkout page, this brand prioritizes the comfort and support of its fans over anything. After all, the best advertising a clothing company can ask for is a satisfied, well-dressed customer.

That’s why EasyStandard offers so many opportunities for their loyal customers to save.

The Bundle: Once you try out an EasyStandard tee or tank, you’ll understand what sets the brand apart, and you’ll want to clear out your closet to make room for ten more.Knowing that, EasyStandard offers curated bundles on their relaxed, fitted, and ribbed products, so you can get 15% off when you buy three or more of the same style. We know owning something in three colors sounds excessive, but once you see how this brand has elevated wardrobe staples, you’ll realize what your everyday outfits have been missing.

Once you try out an EasyStandard tee or tank, you’ll understand what sets the brand apart, and you’ll want to clear out your closet to make room for ten more.Knowing that, EasyStandard offers curated bundles on their relaxed, fitted, and ribbed products, so you can get 15% off when you buy three or more of the same style. We know owning something in three colors sounds excessive, but once you see how this brand has elevated wardrobe staples, you’ll realize what your everyday outfits have been missing. EasyInsider: The brand also offers a loyalty program for its returning customers to make good on their purchases. It’s pretty simple. Spend money with EasyStandard, earn points, and claim rewards over time. As a loyalty member, you earn rewards points with every dollar spent at easystandard.co, which you can then use toward future purchases or —even better— donate to women-run nonprofits. Yep, EasyStandard is devoted to positively impacting the community and doing right by its customers. Respect.Plus, you can earn free shipping, exclusive discounts, early access to sales and more as you rise in the program ranks.

The brand also offers a loyalty program for its returning customers to make good on their purchases. It’s pretty simple. Spend money with EasyStandard, earn points, and claim rewards over time. As a loyalty member, you earn rewards points with every dollar spent at easystandard.co, which you can then use toward future purchases or —even better— donate to women-run nonprofits. Yep, EasyStandard is devoted to positively impacting the community and doing right by its customers. Respect.Plus, you can earn free shipping, exclusive discounts, early access to sales and more as you rise in the program ranks. Refer a Friend: EasyStandard also offers referral rewards. Tell your friends about the brand and you’ll both earn $15 off purchases of $50 or more.

You have to love a brand that values its customers.

Ready to #PushTheStandard?

We’re actually obsessed with EasyStandard and ready to join the many reviewers who give them five stars. From quality, premium manufacturing to prioritizing making clothes for real women of all sizes to rewarding loyalty and spreading the word, EasyStandard is doing things right from the very beginning.

Check out their full collection here, and be sure to tell us what you think. Something tells us your closet will thank you.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!