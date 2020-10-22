5 Seriously Soft Slippers That Rival UGGs — Starting at Just $17

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all love our UGG shoes and slippers, but they sure do cost a pretty penny. What we pay for is the quality of the material, their unparalleled comfort and the iconic brand name. But when it comes to slippers, you can certainly find alternatives that are significantly more affordable!

We found five different pairs of slippers on Amazon that shoppers have compared to some of the most popular UGG slipper styles. See how much you can save with the options below!

This Cozy Cuffed Pair

These beauties totally remind Us of the classic UGG Coquette slippers that are incredibly popular. This pair is equipped with memory foam padding that makes them so comfy to wear around the house!

Get the Donpapa Store Women’s Memory Foam Fluffy Soft Warm Slip On House Slippers for prices starting at just $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Criss-Cross Pair

These ultra-fuzzy slippers are ideal for any self-care spa day, and also make a great gift! Shoppers have compared these slippers to the Fluff Yeah styles from UGG, but they cost a small fraction of the price.

Get the Parlovable Women’s Cross Band Slippers for prices starting at just $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Extra Fluffy Pair

Shoppers say that their feet felt “happy” the moment that they slipped their feet into them! They’re fuzzy all over and will keep your toes toasty in the winter.

Get the Intelex Cozy Body Slippers for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Moccasin-Style Pair

These moccasin-style slippers can be worn practically anywhere! They have a thicker sole which means you can wear them outside to run a quick errand or go for a walk in the fall. They have a soft, fuzzy lining that’s definitely reminiscent of a pair of UGGs!

Get the Acorn Women’s Moc Slipper for prices starting at $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Faux-Fur Pair

These fuzzy slip-on slippers have memory foam padding in the sole that makes them extra comfortable, and shoppers can’t get enough!

Get the FANTURE Women’s Furry Faux Fur Slippers for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the cozy slippers available at Amazon, and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!