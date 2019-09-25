



If you’ve made it your resolution to finally start dieting at eating healthier but haven’t jumped on that clean eating train yet, don’t worry! It’s never too late to start.

The worst part about eating healthier is that it usually means we need to significantly decrease our intake of all the good things in life: carbs, calories and sugar. Luckily for Us, there are a ton of zero-calorie, diet-friendly products that can act as amazing substitutes for all of our favorite cheat foods. And we’ve rounded up out 6 favorites below! You can thank Us later.

1. These Zero Calorie Noodles That Are an Amazing Carb Substitute

Why We Like It: We love love love carbs, but we don’t love how the calories can pile up when eating pasta and other noodle dishes. These noodles let us feel like we’re really eating pasta without all of the unwanted added carbs!

What Reviewers Say: One shopper exclaimed that these noodles are “amazing” and that their “taste, texture and color are perfect.” In a word, they are simply “hooked” on these noodles and have already seen results by substituting their regular pasta with this product. Sign us up!

Rating: 3.9 out of 5 Stars

Calories: 0

See it: Get the Zero Calorie Wonder Noodles (3 Pack) for just $18 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2019, but are subject to change.

2. These Zero Calorie Candies That Satisfy Our Sweet Tooth

Why We Like It: Were Smarties not one of your favorite trick-or-treat candies when you were a kid? Just Us? We guarantee that there are a ton of people that wish they could eat Smarties year-round, and now you can with this excellent sugar-free replacement!

What Reviewers Say: One said that they taste “kinda like Smarties” which is exactly what we’re looking for, and another said that these “taste great.” What more could we ask for?

Rating: 3.6 out of 5 Stars

Calories: 0

See it: Get the Glee Tarts Sugar Free Candies for just $3 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2019, but are subject to change.

3. This Zero Calorie Syrup That Doesn’t Leave Us Out of Pumpkin Spice Season

Why We Like It: More often than not coffee shops don’t have sugar-free or low-calorie pumpkin spice flavoring, but luckily this product is the perfect way to enjoy the season’s favorite flavor without the guilt!

What Reviewers Say: One shopper said that they’ve been to “every big coffee chain to see if they carry any sugar-free pumpkin spice syrup” and sadly have come up short. Luckily “Amazon did not disappoint” and “led me to this product” which definitely satisfied them.

Rating: 3.3 out of 5 Stars

Calories: 0

See it: Get the Jordan’s Skinny Syrups in Sugar-Free Pumpkin Spice for as low as $9 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2019, but are subject to change.

4. This Zero Calorie Sweetener That We Don’t Need to Feel Guilty About

Why We Like It: There are a ton of zero-calories sweeteners out there, but most of them are not natural. But not this one, which is extracted from the all-natural stevia plant!

What Reviewers Say: One shopper said that they “love these sweet drops” and that “a little goes a long way.” Just make sure you don’t use too much — one or two drops might be enough!

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 Stars

Calories: 0

See it: Get the SweetLeaf Sweet Drops Vanilla Sweetener for just $9 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2019, but are subject to change.

5. This Zero Calorie Dressing That Lets Us Enjoy Our Salads to the Fullest

Why We Like It: Dressing can often be the ingredient in our salads that has the most fat and adds the most calories. But these dressings come to the rescue and save us from this issue!

What Reviewers Say: One shopper wrote that “you would not believe is 0 calories” and that “it’s too good!” Say no more!

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 Stars

Calories: 0

See it: Get the Walden Farms Dressing (6 count) for as low as $6 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2019, but are subject to change.

6. This Zero Calorie Flavor That Makes It Easier to Drink Lots of Water

Why We Like It: When we decide to diet, any diet will tell you that drinking tons of water is crucial. But some of Us aren’t used to drinking loads of water per day, and this product makes it a whole lot easier!

What Reviewers Say: A reviewer said that their son “can’t stand water” and that using “one squirt in 300ml” of water made it “yummy” enough to drink.

Rating: 4.1 out of 5 Stars

Calories: 0

See it: Get the Stur Natural Water Enhancer Variety Pack for as low as $15 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2019, but are subject to change.

