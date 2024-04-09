Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is all about cleaning and refreshing. Many of Us have already gotten rid of some clothes, vacuumed our carpets and reorganized our beauty drawers, but “spring cleaning” can also include swapping old things out and adding some fresh touches.

If you’ve been looking to replace the living room couch or (finally) get a new dining room table, now is the perfect time — for two reasons. One reason is that it’s spring, of course, but the other reason is that you can save big right now at Wayfair…and by right now, we mean today.

In case you haven’t been following, Wayfair has a “5 Days of Deals” sale running that started four days ago. That means today is the last day to shop! You’ll find Us making our major home purchases while we still can. Read on to see the 15 best deals we’re snagging!

Living Room

Our Absolute Favorite: More than 61,000 people give this rustic 60-inch TV stand five stars. It has plenty of storage for remotes, movies and books behind sliding barn doors that add a farmhouse flair. Get it shipped free and delivered tomorrow!

Kitchen and Dining

Our Absolute Favorite: These upholstery dining chairs just emanate classiness. Each chair has linen fabric and a thickened cushion for comfort while deep tufted buttons, neutral brown legs and a square shape up the style ante. Two per set!

Related: This Bestselling Self Tanner Has People Asking Where I Went for Vacation It seems like everyone is either about to head out on a trip or is returning from one. In lieu of saving a little cash, I (unfortunately) fall into neither one of those categories. Yep — I’ll be braving out the rest of the Midwest spring. But that doesn’t mean I can’t look like I went to […]

Bedroom

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Our Absolute Favorite: This sleek and modern platform bed used to be $900 — now it’s just $315. It comes with a headboard, footboard and assembly tools for easy assembly. Grab it in greige, dark gray, gray-blue, light gray or moss green!