Spring is all about cleaning and refreshing. Many of Us have already gotten rid of some clothes, vacuumed our carpets and reorganized our beauty drawers, but “spring cleaning” can also include swapping old things out and adding some fresh touches.
If you’ve been looking to replace the living room couch or (finally) get a new dining room table, now is the perfect time — for two reasons. One reason is that it’s spring, of course, but the other reason is that you can save big right now at Wayfair…and by right now, we mean today.
In case you haven’t been following, Wayfair has a “5 Days of Deals” sale running that started four days ago. That means today is the last day to shop! You’ll find Us making our major home purchases while we still can. Read on to see the 15 best deals we’re snagging!
Living Room
Our Absolute Favorite: More than 61,000 people give this rustic 60-inch TV stand five stars. It has plenty of storage for remotes, movies and books behind sliding barn doors that add a farmhouse flair. Get it shipped free and delivered tomorrow!
- Ashleh Upholstered Sectional Sofa — originally $420, now $380!
- Clevedon Coffee Table — originally $550, now $450!
- Bundy Coffee Table — originally $109, now $95!
- Erithon 31.5″ Wingback Accent Chair — originally $460, now $360!
Kitchen and Dining
Our Absolute Favorite: These upholstery dining chairs just emanate classiness. Each chair has linen fabric and a thickened cushion for comfort while deep tufted buttons, neutral brown legs and a square shape up the style ante. Two per set!
- 55.1″ Sideboard — originally $292, now $212!
- Renea Swivel Adjustable Height Bar Stools — originally $110, now $103!
- Chessani 2 Drawer Sideboard — originally $330, now $286!
- Fenway 47″ Wood Dining Table — originally $800, now $560!
Bedroom
Our Absolute Favorite: This sleek and modern platform bed used to be $900 — now it’s just $315. It comes with a headboard, footboard and assembly tools for easy assembly. Grab it in greige, dark gray, gray-blue, light gray or moss green!
- Isenbert 6 Drawer Dresser — originally $177, now $169!
- Eriksay Low Profile Upholstered Platform Bed — originally $187, now $174!
- Westerleigh 1 Drawer Nightstand — originally $272, now $94!
- Marilee Wood and Metal Frame Bed — originally $688, now $174!