Crocs! Birkenstock! 8 Comfy Sandal Deals to Shop Now at Zappos

zappos comfy sandals deals
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to summer fashion, having several cute, comfy pairs of sandals is a necessity. This shoe style is known for its ease, and it truly can handle everything you throw at it. What’s more, Zappos is a great place to shop to find sandal deals on every silhouette you need.

Whether you’re into dad sandals or regular two-strap designs, Zappos has something for everyone! We rounded up eight sandal deals to shop now at Zappos — read on to see our picks!

Birkenstock Oita Suede Sandals

Birkenstock oita suede sandals
Zappos

These Birkenstock Oita Suede Sandals are perfect for vacation or hanging out with the girls — was $120, now just $82!

Sorel Viibe Sandal

Sorel Viibe Sandal
Zappos

We love this Sorel Viibe Sandal because it has a chunky, fun sole and they have a strap for extra security — was $125, now just $84!

Dr. Scholl’s Nice Iconic Flat Sandal

Dr. Scholl's Nice Iconic Flat Sandal
Zappos

This Dr. Scholl’s Nice Iconic Flat Sandal has cushioned soles for extra comfort and support (and they’re so darling) — was $80, now just $50!

FitFlop Surff Two-Tone Webbing Leather Back-Strap Sandal

FitFlop Surff Two-Tone Webbing Leather Back-Strap Sandal
Zappos

If you like the look of dad sandals but want a more modern take, this FitFlop Surff Two-Tone Webbing Leather Back-Strap Sandal is right up your alley — was $90, now just $63!

La Canadienne Rambler Sandal

La Canadienne Rambler Sandal
Zappos

This La Canadienne Rambler Sandal has a strappy design that will add some edge to your looks. They will look amazing with midi or maxi dresses — was $450, now just $167!

Gabor 46.812 Sandal

Gabor 46.812 Sandal
Zappos

If you have a vacation planned, this Gabor 46.812 Sandal will help keep you feet feeling comfy while adding a fashion-forward twist to any ensemble — was $209, now just $142!

Ecco Flowt Luxe Wedge Sandal Slide

Ecco Flowt Luxe Wedge Sandal Slide
Zappos

This Ecco Flowt Luxe Wedge Sandal Slide has a ’90s vibe that we’re sure you’ll love — was $150, now just $90!

Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge Sandal

Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge Sandal
Zappos

By now, you probably know that we love Crocs sandals. These Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge Sandals are a fashionable, elevated option that you’ll never want to take off!

