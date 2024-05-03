8 Mother’s Day Gifts Under $50 to Shop at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Can you believe that Mother’s Day is almost here? The big day is May 12, and there’s still time to accomplish your list of Mother’s Day tasks. Whether you’re searching for a gift for a first-time mother or want to treat yourself, now is the time to find a good deal on all gifts. Nordstrom is a premier designation for gift shopping because it offers a plethora of items from popular brands like Kate Spade New York, Stanley, Maison Margiela and more.

From beautifully scented candles to flowy scarves, Nordstrom has a Mother’s Day gift perfect for you or the special woman in your life. We rounded up eight Mother’s Day gifts under $50 to shop at Nordstrom — read on to see our picks!

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate 30-Ounce Tumbler

As we all know, Stanley is a popular tumbler brand that has taken on Instagram and TikTok alike. The Quencher holds up to 30 ounces of water and comes in ten colors — just $35!

Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Candle

This Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Candle is the perfect light scent that will remind them of you — was $38, now just $32!

Kate Spade New York mini initial pendant necklace

For the bling lover, this Kate Spade New York mini initial pendant necklace will show them that you care for them — was $44, now just $31!

Nordstrom Modal & Silk Scarf

For some reason, women — especially mothers — love scarves. This Nordstrom Modal & Silk Scarf is a simple, neutral option that will allow them to accessorize easily — just $45!

Nordstrom Vanity Tray Ring Holder

This Nordstrom Vanity Tray Ring Holder will help them keep their jewelry organized and orderly — just $20!

Acorn Waffle Spa Slipper

The Acorn Waffle Spa Slipper is a comfy gift to give — and we’re sure their feet will thank you — just $40!

Ostrichpillow Ergonomic Eye Mask

Chances are that the special women in your life need a way to get a good night’s rest, and this Ostrichpillow Ergonomic Eye Mask will help them do just that — just $45!

Kopari Ultra Restore Body Butter

Give her the gift of soft skin this Mother’s Day with the help of this Kopari Ultra Restore Body Butter — was $36, now just $31!