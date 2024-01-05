Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Get Camila Mendes’ Colorful Scarf Style for Under $20

By
Camila Mendes in the East Village on January 2, 2024.
Camila Mendes in the East Village on January 2, 2024.Gotham/GC Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you have an outfit that isn’t quite cutting it, it’s time for accessories to save the day. As Camila Mendes recently demonstrated, a long, colorful scarf can do the trick — with finesse!

A scarf can turn a lackluster look into an unforgettable outfit — or even level up an already chic ensemble. Mendes stepped out to walk her pup in NYC on Tuesday, January 2, wearing Levi’s jeans and a discontinued Everlane trench, but it was her multicolor scarf that drew our eye. We needed a similar one, stat!

Camila Mendes in the East Village on January 2, 2024.
Camila Mendes in the East Village on January 2, 2024. David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
See it!

Get the Wander Agio Colorful Plaid Long Blanket Scarf for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Going on Vacation? Grab Jennifer Lopez’s Chosen Flip Flops at Nordstrom

You can actually still grab the Riverdale actress’ exact scarf on sale at Urban Outfitters, but if you don’t want the shipping cost to bring your purchase back over $20, we have a look-alike you’ll want to see with free Prime delivery. It’s long, shoppers say it’s “heavenly soft” and it even has the fringed ends.

With shades of green yellow, orange, purple and blue, this scarf is going to turn heads. It works brilliantly with classic khaki trenches or camel coats, but it will also look fantastic with quilted puffers or liners of nearly any shade. It’s a go-to accessory you’re going to wonder how you ever lived without!

Wander Agio Winter Women Warm Scarf Long Shawl Large Scarves Cold Weather Thick Blanket Scarfs Colorful Plaid Blue Yellow Coffee 17
Wander Agio

Wander Agio Colorful Plaid Long Blanket Scarf

$17
See it!

Want to see some other colorful scarves that caught our eye on our search? Scroll below!

Shop more colorful scarves we love:

Related: Love Kelly Clarkson’s Red Tiered Dress? We Found a Similar Style for 92% Less

Shot of an attractive young woman cleansing her face with a wipe in front of the bathroom mirror

Deal of the Day

Peach Fuzz? Upper Lip Hair? This ‘Flawless’ Facial Hair Remover Is Now $16 View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

In this article

Camila Mendes

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!