Get Camila Mendes’ Colorful Scarf Style for Under $20

If you have an outfit that isn’t quite cutting it, it’s time for accessories to save the day. As Camila Mendes recently demonstrated, a long, colorful scarf can do the trick — with finesse!

A scarf can turn a lackluster look into an unforgettable outfit — or even level up an already chic ensemble. Mendes stepped out to walk her pup in NYC on Tuesday, January 2, wearing Levi’s jeans and a discontinued Everlane trench, but it was her multicolor scarf that drew our eye. We needed a similar one, stat!

Get the Wander Agio Colorful Plaid Long Blanket Scarf for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

You can actually still grab the Riverdale actress’ exact scarf on sale at Urban Outfitters, but if you don’t want the shipping cost to bring your purchase back over $20, we have a look-alike you’ll want to see with free Prime delivery. It’s long, shoppers say it’s “heavenly soft” and it even has the fringed ends.

With shades of green yellow, orange, purple and blue, this scarf is going to turn heads. It works brilliantly with classic khaki trenches or camel coats, but it will also look fantastic with quilted puffers or liners of nearly any shade. It’s a go-to accessory you’re going to wonder how you ever lived without!

Want to see some other colorful scarves that caught our eye on our search? Scroll below!

Shop more colorful scarves we love:

