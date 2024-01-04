Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s getting colder and colder outside. You know what that means — it’s time to set our sights on a new vacation destination! Right now, we’re thinking about booking a trip to St. Barts. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been vacationing in the capital, Gustavia, and the pictures are making Us so envious!

Even if we stick to the States for our trip, there’s still an easy and inexpensive way to add a little of that J. Lo magic to the entire experience. We can grab her chosen flip flop style at Nordstrom!

Get the Tkees Lily Flip Flop for just $60 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Sure, there are $10 flip flops out there, but we honestly can’t trust them enough for a vacation. The straps break off, we can feel every rock beneath our feet and they hurt. These celebrity-favorite flip flops, however, are made with a breezy leather, instantly elevating them, and have a padded footbed. They have a real rubber sole as well!

Lopez was photographed wearing her pair of white Brazilian-made sandals on December 29, pairing them with a white dress for shopping and food. Nordstrom currently has the style in a cream shade for a near-perfect match!

A big reason we love these sandals for trips is that they’re slim, so they fit easily into a suitcase or even a tote bag without taking up too much space, especially as compared to other shoes. They’re also so streamlined, timeless and versatile.

As J. Lo demonstrated, you can pair these flip flops with a breezy maxi dress, or you can simply rock them with a bathing suit and cover-up. Even when you’re back home, you can obviously wear them with denim shorts and a tank top, or perhaps a blouse and midi skirt. The cream color will easily coordinate with any and every piece you already have in your wardrobe — or anything new you add to your Nordstrom cart right now!

Still looking for something else? Shop more from Tkees here and explore more chic sandals at Nordstrom here!

