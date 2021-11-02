9 Major Gift Ideas for the Aspiring Instagram Influencer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re shopping for someone who’s all about their Instagram, a great gift would be something that can instantly enhance their feed. Even if they’re already pros at posting the right pictures with all of the best editing, they can still improve their content with some additional products and accessories.

With that in mind, we found a top selection of ring lights, phone stands and other essentials that any aspiring Insta-influencer will surely get plenty of use from in the coming months. If you don’t know where to start your shopping, check out our epic roundup below!

This Compact Ring Light

Clip this portable light onto your phone to get the most optimal lighting for all of your selfies!

Get the Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light for $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Helpful Guide

This book has a ton of great tips to make your pictures pop and create an aesthetic for your feed.

Get the InstaStyle: Curate Your Life, Create Stunning Photos, and Elevate Your Instagram Influence book for $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Pro Tripod

This is a more professional-quality ring light if you want to get serious with your photos and videos.

Get the UBeesize 12’’ Ring Light with Tripod for $37, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Trendy Earrings

No picture is complete without the right accessories, and these earrings are popping up all over TikTok!

Get the PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops for $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Photo Printer

You can take this mini printer with you on the go for some awesome picture-in-picture snaps!

Get the KODAK Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer for $70, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Charging Station

Keep all of your devices fully charged at all times thanks to this sophisticated station.

Get the Hercules Tuff Charging Station for $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Makeup Set

This foundation set will leave your skin looking flawless and camera-ready — you might not even need to use a filter!

Get the Luminess Air Basic Airbrush System for $104, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Amazing Tablet

This tablet is ideal to use for detailed editing so that every element of your picture is just right.

Get the Fire HD 10 Tablet for $150, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This 360° Rotating Holder

This holder will actually move with you, which is excellent for recording like-worthy videos!

Get the WOKER Smart Tracking Holder for $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

