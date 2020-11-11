9 Luxe Cashmere Gifts for Your Loved Ones (and Yourself) on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cashmere gifts have been a holiday season staple for decades — and with good reason. It’s one of the most sophisticated knits on the market, and any accessory or sweater you’re looking to purchase will be instantly upgraded if it’s made from luxurious cashmere.

Of course, cashmere is notoriously pricey — emphasis on the “cash.” However, if you know where to look, you can score some seriously sweet deals. In fact, we’ve rounded up nine fabulous finds for your convenience — all from Amazon, and all under $200. Happy holidays!

These Cable Knit Gloves

The coziness of these cable knit cashmere gloves is unparalleled. This is definitely a must-buy for yourself!

Get the Fishers Finery Women’s 100% Pure Cashmere Gloves for $38, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Three-Piece Gift Set

This set includes a hat, scarf and gloves all neatly wrapped in a bow-tied box. No department store trip necessary!

Get the EURKEA Women’s 100% Pure Cashmere Scarf, Gloves, Beanie Hat Gift Box Set for prices starting at $81, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Ultra Warm Socks

These socks aren’t too thick, but the cashmere material will keep your feet warm in even the coldest of temperatures.

Get the Graham Cashmere Women’s Scottish Cashmere Rib Socks for $49, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Elegant Shawl Wrap

Need to class up a simple look in record time? A cashmere pashmina has you covered — literally.

Get the Cashmere & Class Large Soft Cozy Cashmere Pashmina Woven Scarf for $44, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Cozy Boyfriend Sweater

Boyfriend sweaters are already great, but they’re even better when made from cashmere!

Get the Cashmere Boutique: Women’s 100% Pure Cashmere V-Neck Boyfriend Sweater for $119, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Simple Men’s Sweater

If you’re shopping for the guy in your life, keeping it classic is always best — and a cashmere crewneck is exactly that.

Get the Cashmeren Men’s Basic Crewneck Sweater 100% Pure Cashmere for prices starting at $96, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Basic V-Neck Sweater

Minimalist style doesn’t look boring when it’s as elevated as this cashmere sweater.

Get the JENNIE LIU Women’s 100% Pure Cashmere Long Sleeve Pullover for prices starting at $84, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Slouchy Beanie

Bad hair days are easily solved with an adorable beanie like this affordable option.

Get the KIKONIO CHEN Women’s 100% Cashmere Beanie Hat for $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Flowy Wrap Poncho

Heading out for a holiday gathering? Throw this over your dress before braving the cold!

Get the CLAUDIA NICHOLE by Alashan 100% Cashmere Dress Topper Poncho for $125, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!