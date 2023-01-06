9 Affordable Earring Sets With Tons of Pairs to Wear — $22 and Under

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Confession: We occasionally find ourselves losing a single earring (or even a pair in some cases). It tends to happen when we’re traveling — but can certainly occur during our everyday lives. It’s incredibly frustrating! After all, who wants to be without staple jewelry? Every so often, we like to stock up on value sets in order to combat this pesky problem.

Amazon is the ultimate spot to find these reliable sets. They offer up major variety, and you can snag high-quality earrings without breaking the bank. With that in mind, we narrowed it down to our top nine picks. Whether you’re a hoop lover or want more funky finds, one of these sets below is calling your name!

17 Mile 14K Gold Plated Hoop Set

There’s no better selection of classic statement hoop earrings than this set!

$17.00 See it!

Thunaraz Surgical Steel Tiny Cartilage Earring Set

Decorate your ears with smaller studs and hoops if you have multiple piercings thanks to this collection!

$13.00 See it!

17KM 54 Pair Variety Earring Set

You can wear a different combo of earrings all year round with this vast variety set!

Was $18 On Sale: $14 You Save 22% See it!

IRONBOX 12Pairs 14K Gold Plated Huggie Hoop Set

Huggie hoops are all the rage, and we love how you can mix and match each of these contrasting styles!

$18.00 See it!

FIFATA 18 Pairs Statement Rattan Earring Set

We think this is an essential earring collection to take on a tropical vacation — or save for the summertime!

Was $27 On Sale: $22 You Save 19% See it!

Fesciory 14K Gold Chunky Open Hoop Set

Classic tube hoops like these are always a hit when we don’t know which pair to wear!

Was $22 On Sale: $19 You Save 14% See it!

ABOJOY 8 Pair Bohemian Earring Set

Those who love the boho aesthetic will absolutely fall for each and every one of these pairs!

$15.00 See it!

SYNLIN Mini Charm Hoop Earring Set

The charms on these huggies are not only adorable, but they also let you exude personal style!

$14.00 See it!

FAXHION 45 Pair Varitey Earring Set

With this set, you’re getting hoops, studs and charm earrings all in one gorgeous package — and for a great price!

Was $22 On Sale: $16 You Save 27% See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!