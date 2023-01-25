9 Gorgeous Swarovski Valentine’s Day Gifts for Women — Under $200

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s obvious that jewelry is one of the most popular gifting categories to shop come Valentine’s Day, but who says you have to spend an entire paycheck to pick up a truly remarkable piece? What matters most is the sentiment behind your purchase. You can opt for an ultra-affordable route or pull out all the stops — but for a mid-range price tag that won’t break the bank, Swarovski is an excellent place to shop!

The iconic crystal brand has an incredible range of price points to accommodate you in your search for the perfect V-Day gift, and they also have an entire line of romantic finds to choose from. We capped our picks at around $200 and hand-selected pieces which felt the most meaningful. Read on to discover these treasures!

This Heart Bracelet

This bracelet is not only stunning and dainty, it’s actually very sentimental. If you look closely, the heart is created by two touching swans — which are one of the only animals who predominantly mate for life. We’re tearing up already!

$125.00 See it!

This Birthstone Necklace

Put a personalized touch on your jewelry gift with this birthstone necklace. Each month corresponds with a different crystal which matches the birthstone hue, but you can also pick out the necklace which best suits your partner or bestie’s personality!

$115.00 See it!

This Sparkly Bangle

Adorned with crystals from all sides, this bangle bracelet was made to shine in the light! It’s available in both rose gold tone and rhodium plated options, and we love that it has an adjustable feature which many bangles don’t often have.

$165.00 See it!

These Dazzling Drop Earrings

Totally timeless and eternally classic, earrings like these are always going to look smashing! They’re a perfect match for any fancy cocktail dress or evening gown, but if you want to add some sparkle to any ensemble, they’re just the right size.

$145.00 See it!

This Sweet Heart Pendant

We have to admit we’re not always huge fans of heart jewelry, but this necklace is an exception. The shape of the stone and the way it’s set has a baroque aesthetic which exudes a royal quality!

$115.00 See it!

This Fully Incrusted Ring

Rings like these are ideal for everyday wear, and they’re also made for stacking. You can rock it on any finger and it will easily complement all of the other rings in your daily rotation!

$125.00 See it!

These Heart-Shaped Hoops

The pavé style of these heart hoop earrings elevates this otherwise standard shape to sparkly new heights! They offer the perfect in-between size, which is fabulous if you’re shopping for someone who has multiple piercings.

$165.00 See it!

This Stackable Ring Duo

You can wear these rings together stacked on one finger or separately, which is a breeze to do because their open design lets you adjust the size!

$145.00 See it!

This Pendant Bracelet

Dainty bracelets like this one can be mixed with other arm candy. A foolproof gift if you just don’t know what to buy!

$125.00 See it!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more romanic gift ideas and shop the entire jewelry and accessory collection available at Swarovski here!

