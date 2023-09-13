17 Wardrobe Pieces on Amazon to Nail Trendy ’90s Grunge Vibes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Haven’t you heard? Everything old is new again! 1990s style has returned to the upper echelon of fashion trends in a major way, and a huge part of that iconic era was grunge style. Inspired by Seattle-based bands like Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam, grunge fashion emerged out of grunge music, with both emphasizing laid-back cool vibes and reinventing signature styles in a fresh way. Grunge fashion de-emphasizes the silhouette, often involves a lot of layering and distressed items, invoking pieces pulled from thrift stores.
If your local thrifts are clean out of anything resembling ’90s attire, have no fear! We’ve pulled together a list of all the best grunge-style fashion pieces on Amazon — from tops and bottoms, to accessories, shoes and more. Use this compilation as your personal stylist and you’ll be looking totes-1994 in no time.
Every good grunge outfit starts with the perfect kicks, and nothing says punky ’90s vibes better than a pair of Chucks! Converse High Tops are classics for a reason — snag ’em in a whole range of colors.
If you’re not as interested in layering, this is the perfect pullover to really exude ’90s Seattle style. Grab it in green striped, white striped, blue striped or red striped — and add the on-page coupon for additional savings!
Skater skirts are the epitome of cool in ’90s fashion, especially teamed with some tights (see below). A lot of grunge style was about making classic teenage wardrobe staples trendy, and this is a strong example.
Babydoll dresses are another example of grunge fashion taking an old staple of teenager wardrobes and making them cool again. This floral piece is ideal for throwing on over a pair of tights and some boots.
