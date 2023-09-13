Your account
17 Wardrobe Pieces on Amazon to Nail Trendy '90s Grunge Vibes

Getty
Getty Images

Haven’t you heard? Everything old is new again! 1990s style has returned to the upper echelon of fashion trends in a major way, and a huge part of that iconic era was grunge style. Inspired by Seattle-based bands like Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam, grunge fashion emerged out of grunge music, with both emphasizing laid-back cool vibes and reinventing signature styles in a fresh way. Grunge fashion de-emphasizes the silhouette, often involves a lot of layering and distressed items, invoking pieces pulled from thrift stores.

If your local thrifts are clean out of anything resembling ’90s attire, have no fear! We’ve pulled together a list of all the best grunge-style fashion pieces on Amazon — from tops and bottoms, to accessories, shoes and more. Use this compilation as your personal stylist and you’ll be looking totes-1994 in no time.

Converse Unisex Adult Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneakers

Converse Men's Gymnastics Shoes, Black, 39 EU
Converse
Every good grunge outfit starts with the perfect kicks, and nothing says punky ’90s vibes better than a pair of Chucks! Converse High Tops are classics for a reason — snag ’em in a whole range of colors.
$99.28
See it!

Verdusa Women's Striped Zip Up Cropped Hoodie

Verdusa Women's Punk Rock Striped Print Zip Up Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt Shirt Y2K Top Multicolor L
Verdusa
Ooh, high school us would have snapped up this cropped hoodie in a second! Perfect for layering, it’s available in several striped colorways.
$25.99
See it!

Zontroldy Women's Oversized Plaid Flannel Shirt

Zontroldy Brown Plaid Flannel Shirt Women Oversized Long Sleeve Button Down Buffalo Plaid Shirt Blouse Tops (0228-Coffee-XL)
Zontroldy
Can you even HAVE a grunge wardrobe without an oversized flannel shirt? Wear it over a tee or tied around your waist for maximum ’90s vibes.
$29.99On Sale: $23.99You Save 20%
See it!

OQQ Women's Ribbed Seamless Crop Tanks, Pack of 3

OQQ Women's 3 Piece Tank Shirt Ribbed Seamless Workout Exercise Yoga Crop, Black Grey Beige, Large
OQQ
And if you’re looking for the ideal layering tops for under your flannel, a fitted crop tank is just the ticket. Score three in a variety of colors for under $20.
$18.89
See it!

LifeShe Unisex Oversized Striped Sweater Pullovers

LifeShe Women's Men Striped Sweater Pullovers Oversized Knitted Jumpers Sweatershirts Streetwear Green
LifeShe
If you’re not as interested in layering, this is the perfect pullover to really exude ’90s Seattle style. Grab it in green striped, white striped, blue striped or red striped — and add the on-page coupon for additional savings!
$37.98
See it!

Tough Headwear Knit Beanie

Daily Knit Beanie by Tough Headwear - Warm, Stretchy & Soft Beanie Hats for Men & Women - Year Round Comfort - Serious Beanies for Serious Style Black OSFA
Tough Headwear
Beanies not only fit the grunge trend, they’re also comfortable, warm and a staple if you’re not having the best hair day.
$8.95
See it!

Nirvana Smile Face Logo T-Shirt

Nirvana Smile Face Logo T-Shirt - Black (Large)
Nirvana
It’s essential to pay tribute to the grunge icons with any ’90s-style wardrobe, right? Throw your flannel on over this Nirvana tee and it’ll be like 1993 all over again.
$17.99
See it!

Shewin Lightweight Loose Pullover Hoodie

SHEWIN Hoodies for Women Casual Long Sleeve Drawstring Solid Hooded Sweatshirts Loose Lightweight Oversized Hoodie Fall Tops for Women,US 16-18(XL),Orange
SHEWIN
Can you tell that ‘oversized’ is the name of the game when it comes to grunge fashion? Exuding casual cool is important, and hoodies are an easy way to do just that.
$29.99
See it!

GeGekoko Women's Oversized T-Shirt

Women Oversized T-Shirt Summer Casual Short Sleeve Loose Tee Tops White
GeGekoko
Speaking of oversized… a classic white tee is necessary for layering and pairing with items like skirts, jeans and more. We love this loose top, made of a soft blend of polyester, rayon and spandex.
$24.99
See it!

Hoerev Plaid Pleated Skater Skirt

Hoerev Black Stripes Plaid Pleated Skater Tennis School Uniform Skirt with Lining Shorts for Women Girls,US 4
Hoerev
Skater skirts are the epitome of cool in ’90s fashion, especially teamed with some tights (see below). A lot of grunge style was about making classic teenage wardrobe staples trendy, and this is a strong example.
$19.99On Sale: $17.99You Save 10%
See it!

Gelante Solid Color 100% Cotton Bucket Hat

Gelante Solid Color 100% Cotton Bucket Hat for Women and Men Packable Travel Summer Beach Hat 1900-Black-L/XL
Gelante
If beanies aren’t your thing, bucket hats are making a huge comeback! Me circa 1997 would feel very vindicated right about now.
$9.99
See it!

Weanmix Lace Patterned Fishnet Stockings

WEANMIX Fishnet Stockings Lace Patterned Tights High Waist Pantyhose Fishnets for Women
WEANMIX
Hear us out: fishnets don’t have to be a scandalous outfit addition. They look super cool under skirts and boots, and can even deliver a cool peekaboo moment layered under cuffed jeans!
$5.28
See it!

Sojos Oval Retro Kurt Cobain-Inspired Sunglasses

SOJOS Clout Goggles Oval Mod Retro Vintage Kurt Cobain Inspired Sunglasses Round Lens SJ2039 with White Frame/Grey Lens
SOJOS
They say it right in the title — these round white sunglasses are modeled after the classic image of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain wearing a very similar pair.
$16.99On Sale: $10.99You Save 35%
See it!

Amazon Essentials Women's Lace-Up Combat Boots

Amazon Essentials Women's Lace-Up Combat Boot, Black, 6
Amazon Essentials
Boots are necessary for any grunge wardrobe, so grab these basic options from Amazon Essentials if you don’t yet have a pair!
$47.50
See it!

noflik Women's Babydoll Sleeveless Mini Dress

noflik Women's Babydoll Sleeveless Mini Dress with Spaghetti Straps (Black, M)
noflik
Babydoll dresses are another example of grunge fashion taking an old staple of teenager wardrobes and making them cool again. This floral piece is ideal for throwing on over a pair of tights and some boots.
$25.99
See it!

SweatyRocks Women's Baggy Distressed Wide Leg Jeans

SweatyRocks Women's High Waist Distressed Ripped Baggy Loose Denim Jeans Blue S
SweatyRocks
These distressed jeans are an excellent item to build your outfit around, and come in a variety of colors and amount of rip-age.
$48.99
See it!

Dokotoo Oversized Classic Plaid Corduroy Button Up Shirt

Amazon
Dokotoo
Last, but certainly not least, ’90s-approved fabric corduroy has made a return to trends in a big way. This button-down hits the plaid part of grunge wardrobes too.
$35.98
See it!

