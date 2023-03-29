Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our health dictates how we feel, function, and look. Many of us find it difficult to maintain healthy habits, and it’s hard to know where to begin. As a result, we can become frustrated and lose motivation. Fortunately, getting healthy isn’t about how many big things we can do right; it’s about the little things!

Healthy habits can help you thrive as you move through life’s journey, and maintaining healthy habits makes the difference between good and poor health. If you’re ready to get moving in a better direction and create healthy habits, let’s take a look at seven things that can help you do just that.

1. Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With Olipop’s Healthy Sodas

While you may realize that soda isn’t exactly a healthy choice, some experts say this sugary drink may be even worse for you than you think. Even drinking just one can of soda per day can negatively impact your health and lead to issues over time. So, how can you satisfy your craving for a sweet fizzy beverage?

Olipop is a deliciously healthy soda that uses plant-based, organic, and non-GMO ingredients to create a sweet flavor profile, aid your gut health, and provide nutritional benefits you won’t typically find in conventional sodas. If you want to satisfy your taste buds without sacrificing health, consider socking your fridge with these sodas today.

2. Keep Mama Healthy With a BabyBuddha Portable Breast Pump

Both mothers and babies benefit from breastfeeding. While breastfeeding your baby is an effective way to bond, not all moms can enjoy this luxury if they’re always on the go. Portable breast pumps are a perfect way to ensure your baby gets all the nutrients they need.

Since these pumps are lightweight and compact, they can fit into small spaces and travel with you, letting you pump wherever you roam. The BabyBuddha portable breast pump allows hands-free pumping, which will produce more milk in less time. Portable pumps allow you to multitask comfortably and are designed to mimic a baby’s suckling motion, which enhances the rate of production and encourages more supply.

3. Get Nutritious Food With Healthy Prepared Meals From My Fit Foods

Are you watching your weight or simply looking for ways to eat healthier? With meal delivery services like My Fit Foods, you can choose from hundreds of healthy prepared meals, chef-created recipes, diet-specific dishes, and easy-to-heat entrees. Using healthy prepared meals also allows you to introduce a variety of foods into your diet and provide a host of wellness benefits.

Diversifying your diet is one way to ensure you get a range of nutrients to help meet your needs. Not to mention using healthy prepared meals can save you a ton of time and money. Eating healthy doesn’t have to be complicated—try healthy prepared meals today and feel the difference.

4. Make a Splash With the Funboy Pool Floats This Summer

Summer is right around the corner, and a must-have summer accessory isn’t something you can wear, but it’s something that encourages endless hours of drifting. There is something exceptionally Instagram-friendly about Funboy pool floats, and they have become the “it” item to have in your backyard for all those summer parties.

If you have regular access to a pool, know someone who does, or plan to enjoy warm weather in a larger body of water, a robust selection of pool floats is sure to elevate your experience, especially when you’ve graduated beyond straddling foam noodles. While you might feel silly sitting on a giant pink swan, being playful can lead to a happier, more satisfying, and healthier life—so soak up some sun this summer with some trendy and fun pool floats.

5. Add Orgain Collagen Powder To Your Beauty and Wellness Routine

The collagen craze has dominated the health and wellness space over the last decade, and it isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. So what makes collagen so great? It keeps our skin looking young and plump by creating new cells and providing structure. In addition, it helps build muscle mass, strengthen bones and joints, and heal wounds.

Using a high-grade collagen powder from Orgain has even been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties and gives your body all the ingredients it needs to produce more collagen. Although collagen is found in several foods, it’s unclear whether these foods provide the same health benefits as supplements. Collagen powder is certainly worth adding to your wellness routine if you are hoping to improve your health.

6. Smell and Feel Beautiful With the Editorialist’s Replica Perfume Dossier

Beautiful fragrances have the ability to change our moods—they make us happier and can boost our confidence. A perfume that connects and matches your personality can increase your self-esteem and help you put forth your authentic personality. When it comes to perfumes, Maison Margiela’s Replica line has some of the best options out there. However, with so many scents to choose from, it can be challenging to know which ones to pick. Enter the Editorialist’s Replica perfume dossier.

Take a peak at their list for all things Replica, and you’re sure to find one that matches your personality. Remember, a good fragrance has the power to make you feel great, so find your signature scent sooner rather than later.

7. Treat Your Hair to Wow Skin Science’s Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo

You probably know apple cider vinegar is a healthy and delicious way to flavor your cooking, but you might not know how beneficial it is for your hair or scalp. An apple cider vinegar shampoo, like the one from Wow Skin Science, is worth adding to your routine. It’s especially helpful if you suffer from dandruff, product buildup, or a dry or itchy scalp.

Apple cider vinegar contains antifungal properties that can help combat dandruff caused by Malassezia, a yeast that feeds on the oils on the scalp. Even if you don’t have dandruff, apple cider vinegar shampoo can gently remove dead skin cells and product buildup from your scalp keeping your hair shiny and healthy.

Forbes’ list of daily habits that can improve your life is great, but what about more specific habits that lead to a healthier body and complexion? From the things we eat to the products we use, these habits make up our routine.

Making healthy choices isn’t always easy—figuring out how to live a healthy life and feel good can be insanely complicated. Hopefully, our guide will simplify the process for you to discover which products you want to buy to make a happier, healthier you.

