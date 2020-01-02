It’s a new decade (in case you somehow missed that)! Chances are, we all want to make this upcoming year the best one yet — which includes finally getting in shape. It’s only natural — after all, upping your fitness game is the most popular New Year’s resolution! Unfortunately though, the downside to all of that newfound motivation and determination is that it can be short-lived.

Why is that? Between work obligations and last-minute events, all the time we carved out to hit the gym mysteriously disappears. That “new year, new you” mentality goes right out of the window! But what if there was a way to get in shape and do so without any of the pressure or travel? There just might be — and we think we’ve discovered the secret weapon to successfully keeping those resolutions in check!

Grab a yearly subscription with prices starting at just $99.99 (a 45% savings compared to monthly!) available at Aaptiv!

We never thought we’d say this, but it might be time to leave our gym memberships in 2019. This year, let’s move forward in the right direction by downloading Aaptiv Studio Fitness! It’s the app-driven, at-home workout that will have Us looking good and feeling it too — all from the comfort of our own homes!

Aaaptiv is perfect for any user looking to change the way they view health, wellness and working out. After downloading the Aaptiv app, subscribers will have access to over 30 different classes. There is everything from cardio to lifting weights — and even programs designed to increase our flexibility! Yes, the options are endless — and are more than comparable to your local gym!

Anyone need a little extra motivation to get their workouts going? We all do – and this app has the answer to that! This includes a virtual trainer that whispers (or, you know, texts) extra words of wisdom when you need it most. When you’re struggling to do that last rep or run that last mile, a personal trainer will be there every step of the way. Oh, and they’re not the only ones!

The app also has a community of over 200,000 members! So if you’re feeling discouraged during those tough workouts, there will be a friendly face cheering you on. When you do finally start to reach those milestones and make progress, you’ll join right on in and post your before and after pictures too!

Essentially, every user will get all the same benefits of a gym membership at not only a fraction of the cost — but every workout can be completed at home or on the road. All things considered, this is why we’re thinking Aaptiv is key to making 2020 the best year yet!

