Remember when you were a young teen with acne, and you thought, “Well, at least I won’t have to deal with this when I’m older.” Oh, how wrong we were! While some were lucky to have their skin clear up on its own with age, pimples are still something that impacts a lot of our daily lives. We never know when a new one might pop up, and it basically leaves us in a perpetual state of stress if we have a big event coming up — which just makes us even more likely to develop one!

While we’ve always had a spot treatment (or five) at home, things have really changed with the rise of pimple patches. Not all, however, are created equally. Some seem to do absolutely nothing, while others slip off the moment we put them on. They might be the fastest, smartest solution to clearing up a breakout — but only if we have the right ones!

Get the Le Gushe Acne Pimple Master Patch starting at just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

We can confidently say we have the right ones with these patches from Le Gushe in our arsenal. They have over 5,200 reviews, and shoppers say these little patches have changed their lives. They recommend that anyone struggling with acne pick these up, saying that they work wonders in just hours, even on painful, un-poppable pimples. They say that seeing the results of the drainage on each patch is oddly satisfying, but seeing their cleared-up face in the mirror is easily the best part!

These are hydrocolloid patches, made to absorb pus and fluids from blemishes to hasten their healing process. While doing so, they can also reduce redness and protect the area from outside dangers — including your own fingers! No more picking or popping. They come in two sizes in the 72-pack too, so you can target any size intruder!

Unlike other hypoallergenic patches, these Le Gushe ones can be worn for up to 24 hours. They’re virtually invisible and sit well under makeup too, so you can wear them out of the house. They’re waterproof on the outside, and if you do need to take them off mid-day, there’s no need to worry about having to rub off any residue!

Shoppers say these cruelty-free patches are such a better value than other popular brands. Their price is low, their impact is high and they come in resealable pouches so you can use every last one without worrying about them becoming tarnished. Ready to stop pimples in their tracks? Order today and see just how quickly your skin troubles can change for the better!

