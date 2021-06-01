This Tightening Neck Cream May Help Reduce Your Double Chin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Double chins are incredibly common, and many of Us have experienced them at one point or another. Here’s the thing about having a double chin: It doesn’t matter who you are or what type of figure you have, they can impact anyone!

The skin located right underneath the chin and neck area can be just as sensitive as the skin on the face, and it deserves just as much attention as the region above it. Luckily, this neck cream that we just discovered from ACTIVSCIENCE is a five-star product that can not only moisturize your skin, but help make it firmer and tighter too!

Get the ACTIVSCIENCE Neck Firming Cream Anti Aging Moisturizer for Neck & Décolleté for $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This cream is specifically designed for the neck and décolleté area, and it’s ideal for both anti-aging and as a preventative product that can help stop wrinkles from forming. It may firm up the skin and help wrinkles appear visibly smoother, and its tightening properties could be the secret to eliminating the presence of a double chin.

You can use this product in the morning and at night after cleansing the skin. Massage a thin layer from the chest area upwards to fully work it into the skin, and then let it perform its magic! This cream helps to promote collagen production and elasticity in the skin so that it remains tight and youthful-looking, which is why it’s so successful.

Shoppers are absolutely living for the results they’re seeing from using this cream. We noticed that numerous reviewers ended up giving this product a try because it’s much more affordable than competitors, and were instantly obsessed with how effective it is. One shopper said that they noticed visible improvements in their neck after just a week of use, which is incredibly impressive. Of course, your double chin woes won’t be gone for good — but this miracle cream may be able to keep some issues at bay. Give it a try for yourself — with a price like this, it’s surely worth a shot!

