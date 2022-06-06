Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dealing with bad seasonal allergies right now — or even year-round allergies? We know that feeling. You can’t go anywhere, even within your own home, without a pack of tissues and a bottle of eye drops. The pollen, the pet dander, the dust — make it stop!

Allergy medicine is handy, of course, but make things even easier for yourself by keeping the air in your home allergy-free, so by the time you breathe it in, you can, well, actually breathe it in. No more stuffy noses! An air purifier is the way to go, according to scientific studies (Pub Med). Shop our five favorite deals on Amazon this week, for all types of room sizes and budgets!

Best for Small Rooms

This purifier uses a pre-filter, true HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to effectively eliminate small airborne particles that are bugging you within a room that’s 103 sq. ft. or smaller. A great pick for an office or bedroom, especially because it has a quiet sleep mode!

Get the RENPHO Air Purifier (originally $80) for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Large Rooms

This new, smart purifier can cover areas up to 517 sq. ft., designed to reach “every nook and corner.” It has TÜV Rheinland “Allergy Care” Certification as well, claiming to capture 99.98% of airborne particles with its 360° air intake. It even has a built-in UV-C light to kill germs, viruses and more!

Get the Smartmi Air Purifier 2 (originally $260) for just $221 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Luxury Pick

This FDA-cleared purifier is an investment worth making if you’re serious about clean, allergen-free air. It can cover spaces up to 1,000 sq. ft., so it’s a smart pick for open floor plans, and it can be easily controlled with your phone. While other purifiers may collect viruses and bacteria, the Molekule Air Pro is designed to destroy them. It has a very sleek, decor-friendly design too!

Get the Molekule Air Pro Purifier (originally $1,199) for just $999.99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Pick Under $50

This air purifier isn’t only affordable — it’s portable! Take it in your car on your commute to work, or bring it from room to room with you. It uses two-stage air purification and weighs under one pound. It has a rechargeable battery too, so you can use it without access to power for up to 12 hours at a time!

Get the Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier (originally $50) for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Fan Purifier

This two-in-one fan and purifier is so nice for summer because it can keep you cool while it cleans your air! It’s a bladeless fan too, making it kid-friendly, and it has three modes and nine speeds. It’s made to cover up to 320 sq. ft. of space, and it oscillates not only left and right but up and down as well!

Get the ULTTY Bladeless Tower Fan and Air Purifier (originally $200) for just $149 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

