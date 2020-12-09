Amazon Shoppers Can’t Believe How Soft This Affordable Sweater Is

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With a slew of sweaters on the market this year, it’s hard to single out which one is worth your investment. Sure, if you’re feeling flush, you can score a few options and take your pick — but many of Us are trying to keep our closets and bank accounts lean as we enter the holiday season. We’re only shopping for the best, and that’s why this sweater that hundreds of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with piqued our interest!

Review after review of this seemingly simple Alexander + David sweater highlights how incredibly soft and comfortable it is. The sumptuous material has made this a go-to knit for many, and we’re ready to get in on the action.

Alexander + David Women’s Oversized Extra Soft V-Neck Pullover Sweater

Get the Alexander + David Women’s Oversized Extra Soft V-Neck Pullover Sweater for prices starting at $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

While this sweater is primarily comprised of cotton, many have compared it to cashmere. As cashmere is the holy grail of knits, that’s high praise right there. Although at first glance this sweater appears to be basic, it’s anything but ordinary. It’s an ultra-soft staple that will see you through the season in style!

Versatility is key, and this piece offers it up effortlessly. The silhouette is longer than average, resembling a tunic — and it has a slight high-low hem with small slits on the sides. It also has a V-neckline that drops slightly, revealing a touch of skin but still maintaining a conservative feel.

At the moment, this sweater is available in 18 different colors. Chances are, you’ll find at least one you adore — but it’s more than likely you may be inspired to pick up a few hues. This sweater is a hit in our eyes, and we think it will also serve as a solid last-minute holiday gift!

