Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you still need to start making your 2021 fitness resolutions a reality, it’s not too late! Getting fit requires the right wardrobe, and we’ve got you completely covered in that department.

If you’ve been eyeing some high-quality workout gear but haven’t wanted to shell out big bucks, now is the time to shop the luxe offerings from Alo Yoga. The beloved brand is offering up so many styles on sale — check out our favorite finds below!

These Moto-Style Leggings

These leggings have expertly placed cutouts that provide plenty of breathability, but aren’t too revealing. Need!

Get the Moto Legging (originally $110) on sale for just $77, available from Alo Yoga!

This Chic Sports Bra

This sports bra has the sleekest thick halter straps that are comfy and supportive. Guaranteed to make your workout that much better!

Get the Endear Bra (originally $62) on sale for just $43, available from Alo Yoga!

This Streetwear-Inspired Hoodie

We would expect to see a trendy piece like this on an A-lister like Bella Hadid. We love the oversized fit, the exaggerated wide sleeves and the sporty stripes on the sides. Though this hoodie is cropped, it’s still long enough to wear with your favorite pair of high-waisted jeans or leggings!

Get the Effortless Hoodie (originally $108) on sale for just $65, available from Alo Yoga!

This Embellished Cropped Crewneck

The metal grommet details that complement the black shade of this cropped pullover are so sophisticated. You can team this sweatshirt with any pair of high-waisted leggings and it will match perfectly!

Get the Cadence Pullover (originally $98) on sale for just $59, available from Alo Yoga!

This Stylish Windbreaker Jacket

This jacket is not only useful, it’s instantly eye-catching! The material will keep you protected from windy weather, and it will even look adorable for a post-workout brunch with friends.

Get the Feature Jacket (originally $158) on sale for just $95, available from Alo Yoga!

This Ultra-Flattering Strappy Sports Bra

You can wear this bra during any workout — or use it as a bralette when you want to feel relaxed!

Get the Sunny Strappy Bra (originally $54) on sale for just $43, available from Alo Yoga!

These Comfy High-Waisted Pants

These pants are ideal if you need something casual to wear after a grueling workout, or if you want to lounge around on a lazy day.

Get the Washed 7/8 High-Waist Cargo Sweatpant (originally $108) on sale for just $86, available from Alo Yoga!

Want to check out more? Check out all of the fitness gear and athleisure sale styles available from Alo Yoga here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!