Alo Yoga Has So Many Bestsellers on Sale Right Now — Up to 40% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re looking to up your activewear, athleisure or loungewear game, you know there’s no better place to shop than Alo Yoga. We rarely go a day without seeing a top star wearing (at least) one of the brand’s pieces, whether it’s Jennifer Aniston, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande,Tayshia Adams, Kristin Cavallari, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, Alessandra Ambrosio, etc. The list goes on and on!

Any time we pop by Alo’s website we know we’re in for a treat, but we’re obviously always our happiest when we’re browsing the sale section. There are hundreds of products marked down right now, including some major bestsellers. Want to see some of our favorites? Let’s go!

1. These Edgy Moto Leggings

The quilted stitching on these moto-inspired leggings is all kinds of cool. That’s just one amazing detail though — these leggings are also moisture-wicking, quick to dry and ultra-stretchy!

Get the Moto Legging (originally $110) for just $66 at Alo Yoga!

2. This Half-Zip Hoodie

We have half-zip sweatshirts and we have hoodies, but we don’t often see both together. Now we don’t know how we went without them. The cropped silhouette is so cute too!

Get the Stadium Half Zip Hoodie (originally $108) for just $86 at Alo Yoga!

3. These Subtly Sparkling Shorts

Biker shorts are for more than just workouts and lounging these days. They’re totally cute for casual outings too, whether with an oversized tee or crop top. The subtle sparkle on this pair is perfection!

Get the High-Waist Glitter Biker Short (originally $72) for just $43 at Alo Yoga!

4. This Ultra-Soft Lounge Bra

Visually, this bra is obviously a stunner with its triangular cutout. Putting it on is a whole different ballgame though. That velvety-soft fabric is simply divine!

Get the Alosoft Lounge Bra (originally $58) for just $46 at Alo Yoga!

5. This Strappy Tee

Usually when you picture a strappy top, you imagine the straps on the shoulders or in back, but this cropped tee adds a unique strappy detail at the hem instead. Compliments incoming!

Get the Halo Crop Tee (originally $58) for just $35 at Alo Yoga!

6. These Snakeskin Leggings

We love snakeskin in general, but we especially love it in our leggings. These leggings compress and lift for a flattering fit, and they’re wonderfully light and breathable so you can even wear them in the summer!

Get the High-Waist Snakeskin Vapor Legging (originally $114) for just $91 at Alo Yoga!

7. This Skincare System

Yes, Alo does more than clothing and workout gear. The brand does beauty too! This set includes a cleanser, a moisturizer and a serum for radiant, dewy skin!

Get the Glow Getter Face System (originally $168) for just $134 at Alo Yoga!

Looking for more? Shop all sale at Alo here!

