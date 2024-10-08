Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

My thick hair takes a lot of work to style. After shampooing and conditioning, I typically use a leave-in treatment on my strands, then apply mousse and a heat protectant before styling. The final step includes a dab of oil for extra shine and hairspray to ensure the finished look lasts all day and night. If this routine sounds exhausting, it’s because it is. I’ve been looking for ways to simplify my hair care regimen, and now that the Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream is 50% off for Prime Day, I think I’ve found my solution!

Related: These Are the Exact Hair Products Sabrina Carpenter Uses on Tour It’s no secret that Sabrina Carpenter is taking over pop music with poise and grace. But along with her catchy hits (“Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please,” anyone?), her hair game has been completely on point. I’ve tried time and time again to replicate her signature bouncy waves and curtain bangs to no avail. Luckily, the singer’s […]

Amazon shoppers say this 10-in-one styler can “replace all your hair products” thanks to its incredible multi-tasking formula. This one product is meant to boost shine, enhance moisture, smooth strands, prevent breakage, provide light hold, protect from heat and UV damage and strengthen — without including parabens or phthalates. The real question is what can’t this cream do? (The answer is not much.)

Get the Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream for $23 (originally $46) at Amazon!

A nourishing mix of omega-3s, proteins, antioxidants and caviar (yes, as in fish eggs) fortify and strengthen strands. The caviar extract, in particular, is a luxe addition that is known to replenish the driest strands and give it a liquid-level shine. However, this ingredient also increases the price point. It’s rare to find this hair cream discounted — especially half off! — so now is the best time to stock up, especially since there’s no telling when it will be on sale next!

Related: This Amazon Hair Duo Keeps My Hair Voluminous for Days Much like my personality, I want my hair to be big, bouncy and voluminous. The thing is, maintaining volume is a struggle with fine hair. Don’t get me wrong, I love my hair, but anyone with this hair type knows the struggle: Your mane can look full and bouncy as soon as you style it, […]

If you really think about it, since the CC Cream can replace 10 items in your hair care routine, it’s more than worth it. While Amazon customers aren’t always fans of splurge items, thousands agree that this is the one product they’ll fork over all the money for.

“I have been using this product off and on for years. Recently I decided I wouldn’t stop using it no matter how expensive it gets,” one reviewer writes. “It makes my hair so unbelievably soft. It definitely slows the breakage of my hair (I use a lot of heat on my unruly hair) and my curls are more defined when I let my hair air dry. And the smell! It’s my favorite. And I’ve gotten so many compliments on how my hair smells. After about a month of continuous use my hair looks so shiny and healthy. I really love this stuff and I hope they never discontinue it!!”

I, for one, will be buying in bulk. You should, too, if healthier hair and a simpler routine are your goals. Who knew the secret could be caviar? Be sure to shop the Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream during Prime Big Deal Days, happening October 8 and 9.

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream for $23 (originally $46) at Amazon!